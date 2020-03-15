Marc E. Bassy
MARCH 17
San Francisco Bay-area R&B artist Marc E. Bassy comes to San Diego for his PMD tour. Short for postmodern depression, “PMD” is Bassy’s sophomore album, which sees him opening up about the difficulties of living in Los Angeles. Bassy produced this album through his independent label, New Gold Medal Records.
Music Box, 1337 India Street, Little Italy, 619.795.1337, musicboxsd.com, 7:30 p.m., $25.
“The Visit”
MARCH 18
The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program presents “The Visit,” a story about a wealthy woman returning to her debt-riddled hometown. She offers to help the town with an abundance of money—but at a price. The residents continue to demand from her, demonstrating the corruption of everyone in town.
Studio Theatre at the University of San Diego, 5998 Alcala Park, Linda Vista, 619.235.2161, graduateacting.com,
7:30 p.m., $11.
International Day of Happiness Virtual Run
MARCH 20
Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated the International Day of Happiness to recognize the emotion. To celebrate and to stress the importance of working out and mental health well-being, this virtual run offers a 1M, 5K, 10K, 13.1 or 26.2 walk or run. Partial proceeds go to All Hands and Heart.
Any location, 855.733.8171, virtualrunevents.com, $22.
Selena’s Tribute
Live Show
MARCH 20
California Selena tribute band Anything for Salinas will perform the sounds of the late queen of Tex-Mex. San Diego DJ duo Twiinz will open the night spinning reggaeton, Top 40 and Latin music.
Sevilla Nightclub of San Diego, 353 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.245.1138, sandiego.sevillanightclub.com, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., $15.
Bailamos Fiesta
MARCH 21
New York’s new concept of multicultural parties has made its way to San Diego. Bailamos Fiesta focuses on bringing songs and artists from North, Central and South America. This fiesta features a live DJ, a premium bar and photo opportunities. Dress code is upscale or cocktail attire; the event is 21 and older.
Venue 808, 808 J Street, East Village, 619.218.4000, bailamosfiesta.com,
9 p.m., $35.
TCSD Triathlon
at Fiesta Island
MARCH 21
The Triathlon Club of San Diego members and nonmembers are welcome to hit the pavement and waters of Fiesta Island. The race starts with a 700-meter swim, 20K bike and then a 4-mile run. The race is a closed course. Fruit, drinks and snacks will be provided at the end of the race, but participants are asked to bring their own water and food for the race.
Fiesta Island Park, 1590 E. Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay, triclubsandiego.org, 7 a.m., $25.
Pucks and Pints III
MARCH 21
Join Thorn Brewing Company for its third annual Pucks and Pints, a brewing and ice hockey festival supporting local charities. Guests can root for their favorite brewery as they participate in a charity hockey game. Afterward, everyone can head over to Phil’s BBQ next door and enjoy craft beer and barbecue. At 7 p.m., all guests are admitted to the San Diego Gulls vs. Stockton Heat ice hockey game. All proceeds for the event will go to ResQue Ranch, the Emilio Nares Foundation, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego and the San Diego Brewers Guild.
Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.224.4171, pechangaarenasd.com,
1 to 9 p.m. $50.
Bobby Oroza
MARCH 21
After years of being a sideman in the Finnish music scene, Bobby Oroza stepped up and lets his voice be heard. Oroza’s music pushes toward expression in his soul and rock style with a touch of romanticism. He began singing as a professional in his teens and then moved to Cuba to learn more about rhythmic and soul music. His dark and intimate debut album, “This Love,” reached soul listeners across the world.
Soma, 3350 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.226.7662, somasandiego.com, 7 p.m., $12.
Psychic and Healing Arts Fair
MARCH 22
New Earth Expo presents a holistic experience at the Psychic and Healing Arts Fair, featuring psychic readings, tarot, astrology, clairvoyants, gems, jewelry, crystals, law of attraction and manifestation. The fair will have some of the area’s most respected practitioners and exhibitors present. Whether it’s fresh produce or a tarot reading, there is something for everyone at the fair.
Crowne Plaza San Diego, 2270 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley, 831.239.6835, newearthevents.com/sandiego, 10 a.m., free.
Opening Day
Block Party
MARCH 26
The East Village Association Inc. will host the 10th annual East Village Opening Day Block Party. This family-friendly party is a San Diego tradition and fan favorite to welcome home the “Boys of Summer” to East Village’s Petco Park. Attendees can rock out to a live band and DJ and test their own skills in the interactive game zone and newly designed kids’ zone. Drinks are available at the microbrew beer garden featuring local craft beer and baseball-themed cocktails. Local vendors and food trucks will be present, too.
J Street between Seventh and 10th, East Village, 619.546.5636, eastvillagesandiego.com,
10 a.m. to 7 p.m., free.
Uncorked: San Diego Wine Festival
MARCH 28
Sip and taste over 200 wines and ciders from across the globe at the Uncorked Wine Festival. This grape-filled festival features a bubbly bar, San Diego food trucks and a DJ-led dance floor. The day has two sessions—the VIP admission session ($75) at 1 p.m. with an extra hour of tasting plus special pours from a selection of wineries; and a general admission session ($60) at 2 p.m. All tickets include admission and wine tastings. Food is sold separately.
Embarcadero Marina Park North, 400 Kettner Boulevard, 323.295.7263, uncorkedwinefestivals.com, 2 to 5 p.m., $60.
San Diego
Boba Festival
MARCH 28
This highly anticipated festival based on the creamy and dreamy Asian beverage finally made its way to California. Boba tea has tapioca pearls filled with flavoring. The festival will also have Asian snacks and food as well as cultural and contemporary art. Each ticket includes a sample card for up to 10 different boba tea drinks with access to entertainment areas. If guests like their sample, they have the opportunity to purchase a full-size serving from the vendor.
Taiwanese American Foundation, 7838 Wilkerson Court, 858.560.8884, sdbobafest.com, noon to 6 p.m., $16.
Waterfront Social Run and Yoga
MARCH 29
Start the morning exercising with Step By Step Run. The organization is hosting an hour run at 8:30 a.m. followed by an hour waterfront vinyasa flow with LuluLemon Fashion Valley. Guests are asked to bring a mat if they wish to attend yoga. Still not intrigued? Eppig Brewing will offer participants $1 off pints.
Eppig Brewing Waterfront Biergarten, 2817 Dickens Street, Chula Vista, 619.756.6825, eppigbrewing.com,
8:30 a.m., free.
Celine Dion
MARCH 31
One of the most recognizable performers in pop music, Celine Dion, will stop in San Diego has part of her first U.S. tour in 10 years.
Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.224.4171, pechangaarenasd.com, 7:30 p.m., $130.
Best Coast
APRIL 1
Comprised of vocalist/guitarist Bethany Cosentino and guitarist Bob Bruno, Best Coast has released three critically acclaimed albums over the last decade while touring the world. Now, they’ve returned with a new song, “For the First Time,” leading to the latest album, “Always Tomorrow,” the latter of which is about Cosentino’s self-discovery through global tours, heartbreak, newfound sobriety, dark thoughts and gratitude.
Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, North Park, 619.239.8836, observatorysd.com,
8 p.m. $25.
Coin
APRIL 3
Since the arrival of the breakthrough single “Talk Too Much,” Coin has taken a strong presence within the alternative and pop music scenes. Coin’s third full-length album, “Dreamland,” was released earlier this year after working with Foster the People frontman Mark Foster and keyboardist Isom Innis. The album is an honest exploration of love, anxiety and emotional commitment.
Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, North Park, 619.239.8836, observatorysd.com,
8 p.m. $25.
Quartyard 5-Year Birthday Block Party
APRIL 4
Join YourCityBlock in celebrating Quartyard’s fifth birthday with live music, art, full bars, interactive photo booths and food. This event is 21 and older, and dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash.
Quartyard, 1301 Market Street, East Village, 619.432.5303, quartyardsd.com, 3 to 9 p.m., $5.
Comedy Night
APRIL 8
Chuckle and cry happy tears at Louisiana Purchase’s monthly Comedy Night. The headliner is Jason Cheny, as seen on the hit show “Laughs on Fox,” and who is the winner of the World Series of Comedy. The host is Chuck Meyers. He and Cheny will be joined by three comedians. Drink specials will be available. There’s a two-drink minimum for reserved seating, and RSVP is suggested.
Louisiana Purchase, 2305 University Avenue, North Park, 619.255.8278, louisianapurchasesd.com/events,
9 p.m., free.
Basic City Nights Social Hour
APRIL 10
Basic Bar and Pizza is hosting a night for friends to go out and have a good time. Dance to the beats of the top hip-hop DJs in town or get competitive with pool or Jenga. Taste test favorite beers, wines and spirits with half-price drink specials. Of course, everyone is welcome to chow down on Basic’s award-winning pizza.
Basic Bar and Pizza, 410 10th Avenue, East Village, 619.531.8869, barbasic.com, 6 to 10 p.m., free admission.
Sevilla Festival
APRIL 11
The Sevilla Festival is a celebration of spring known as La Feria de Abril in this Spanish city. The tribute to this historical celebration will have paella, tapas, flamenco, wine and art. The fair officially begins Monday at midnight and runs for six days, ending the following Sunday. However, the majority of the activities began on Saturday. Wine, sangria and food are available for additional cost.
California Yacht Marina, J Street, Chula Vista, 619.422.2595, 1 to 11 p.m. $18.
Core Four and
Restore Yoga
APRIL 14
The Core Four and Restore Yoga Workshop is focused on improving core strength, optimal pelvic health, pain-free lower back and a better balance. Aryn Rannazzisi, a registered yoga instructor through the Yoga Alliance, will lead the class ending with restorative poses and essential oils.
Firefly Wellness Day Spa, 4024 Ibis Street, Suite A, Mission Hills, 619.249.4323, fireflywellnessdayspa.com, 6 to 7:30 p.m., $20.
Gaslamp Comedy Open Mic
APRIL 14
The American Comedy Company Open Mic night returns for all those wannabe comedians needing an outlet to make everyone laugh. Sign up from 7 to 7:30 p.m. The ACC chooses the performers for the evening. The night includes a $5 happy hour and possible embarrassment for loved ones.
American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.795.3858, americancomedyco.com, 7 p.m., free.
Vegan Playground
APRIL 14
Head over to this night market to appreciate Southern California’s best vegan food, drinks and goods. The playground will host 30 rotating vendors along with music, games and brews. This is a free-admission, free-parking, family-friendly and dog-friendly event.
32 North Brewing Co., 8655 Production Avenue, Suite A, Miramar, veganplayground.com, 4 p.m., free.
$3 You Call Its
APRIL 15
Join American Junkie for beer pong and Ping-Pong tourneys with no cover. Before 10 p.m., there will be 50-cent wings, $3 “you call its” from 9 to 11 p.m., and $3 White Claws all night. Trivia kicks off the evening and live music and DJs take up the entire night. Beer pong and Ping-Pong tourney winners will receive gift certificates.
American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.255.1981, americanjunkiesd.com, 9 p.m., free.
Rumba X Fridays
APRIL 17
Three parties, two levels, one night club. Rumba is the Latin dance night at Onyx Night Club. It offers bachata, salsa, merengue, Latin hits and reggaeton. The main room upstairs features the best of hip-hop and top hits. Downstairs is a party made for Latinos by Latinos. The first bottom room is reggaeton and Latin hits. The back room will have a mix of tropical, merengue and bachata music. RSVP required; get in free before
10:30 p.m.
Onyx Nightclub, 852 Fifth Avenue, Downtown, 619.876.8044, onyxroom.com, 9 p.m., free with RSVP or $10.