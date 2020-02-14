Brick Fest Live, a Lego Fan Experience
FEBRUARY 15 TO FEBRUARY 16
Lego lovers of all ages can join Brick Fest, a fan experience with hands-on attractions and activities meant to educate and entertain. By purchasing a ticket, participants will have two build challenges: a microbuild and a blindfold challenge. Guests will receive all the Lego bricks needed to complete each challenge along with an activity booklet and stickers. Other stations include life-size models, a video game arena, create-your-own mosaics and a shopping center.
Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, 858.755.1161, delmarfairgrounds.com, 9 a.m., tickets start at $19.99.
“Bachelor” Mondays
MONDAYS
Gals (and guys) can participate in “Bachelor” “drafts” while cheering on “Pilot Pete” at Nason’s Beer Hall at Pendry San Diego. Nason’s will also offer specialty “Bachelor”-themed cocktails like Windmill Sangria mixed with Tito’s, rose, blackberry, rosemary, honey and orange bitters; or Jump the Fence with Partida Blanco tequila, jalapeno-infused casamigos mezcal and agave. Local contestants from “The Bachelor” will even make appearances.
Nason’s Beer Hall, 570 J Street, Gaslamp, 619.738.7060, pendry.com, 8 to 10 p.m., free admission.
Gaslamp Mardi Gras
FEBRUARY 21
Celebrate Mardi Gras right by joining the San Diego Tourism Authority and the Gaslamp Quarter for a night of partying. Tickets include free entry to more than 20 of San Diego’s top restaurants, bars and clubs, a map with suggested routes, over eight hosted welcome shots at eight select venues, a New Orleans-inspired menu, and access to exclusive opening and after parties.
American Junkie, 628 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.232.3101, sandiego.org, 6 p.m., $28.
Black Comix Day: Heroes Rise III
FEBRUARY 22 TO FEBRUARY 23
Black Comix Day is a two-day event that celebrates African American and African comic book creators. This third annual showcase is an opportunity for anyone wishing to experience black culture through comic books. All are welcome to attend. This event is a part of WorldBeat Center’s Black Future Month.
WorldBeat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Boulevard, Balboa Park, 619.230.1190, worldbeatcenter.org, 10 a.m., free.
Commedia Italian Style
FEBRUARY 22
The San Diego Italian Film Festival and Italian Cultural Center present a lecture about Pietro Germi, his comedies and Italy in the 1960s. The talk will be led by Antonio Lannotta, the SDIFF’s artistic director and USD Italian professor. Lanotta has published articles and book chapters on film, TV series and theory of media. Marco Blasi will provide Carnevale sweets, frappe and castagnole.
Lower Hall, Our Lady of the Rosary, 1654 State Street, Little Italy, 619.234.4820, olrsd.org, 2 p.m., $30.
Shrimp Heads One-Year Anniversary
FEBRUARY 22
Calling all seafood lovers: Shrimp Heads in North Park is celebrating its one-year anniversary by serving custom seafood dishes. Guests will choose their protein, which include lobster tail, oysters and shrimp, followed by the seasoning of their choice. As if that isn’t enough, the first 50 guests will receive a half pound of shrimp and fries with a purchase of a pound of seafood and raffle entries. Raffle prizes include a 55-inch television and a $100 Shrimp Heads gift card.
Shrimp Heads, 2832 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park, 619.738.8184, shrimpheadssd.com, 11:30 a.m., free.
Daybreaker Yoga and Dance Party
FEBRUARY 23
Continue New Year’s resolutions of working out in a peaceful and fun way. At the Quartyard, start your day with morning yoga and then from noon to 2 p.m. it’s time for a dance party. There will be free kombucha, breakfast, Daytrip sparkling water and Brooklyn Brewery’s new nonalcoholic beers. Guests are asked to bring their own yoga mats and be prepared for live performances and special surprises.
Quartyard, 1301 Market Street, East Village, 619.432.5303, daybreaker.com, 11 a.m., $20.
Mardi Gras Crawl on El Cajon Boulevard
FEBRUARY 23
This strolling party will be led by a festive New Orleans-style brass band, taking revelers down the lively North Park corridor, with stops to enjoy local food, drinks, live music and shops. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez will serve as this year’s grand marshals.
Festivities start at The Beer Igniter, 3052 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park, theboulevard.org, noon, visit website for pricing.
Pie vs. Cake
FEBRUARY 23
What’s better, pie or cake? Join the jury and cast your own vote for a fundraiser created by Friendly Feast. Pie vs. Cake puts two teams of three chefs against each other in a competition to determine pastry supremacy. Guests will receive an individual portion of pie or cake from participating chefs—three pie and three cake—and a ballot to cast their vote for their favorites. Tickets also include a Kairoa Brewing Company craft brew.
Kairoa Brewing Company, 4601 Park Boulevard, University Heights, 619.295.1355, kairoa.com, 11 a.m., $45.
Free Barre3 Class
FEBRUARY 25
Barre3 is a challenging full-body, mindful workout inspired by dance. During this free class, guests will be guided through sustained holds, muscle-burning micromovements and cardio bursts. The approach is designed to leave people feeling balanced in body and refreshed. Attendees are asked to arrive 10 to 15 minutes early to set up, and also bring their own water bottles and a yoga mat. The class is an hour and all are welcome.
A Time to Dance Performing, 3982 30th Street, North Park, 503.206.8396, barre3.com, 10 a.m., free.
Circus Vargas
FEBRUARY 27 TO MARCH 9
Circus Vargas brings its 2020 production “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream,” which features more sparkle and sequins and feats of daring and artistry. The show is a semibiographical circus spectacular honoring legendary circus impresario Clifford E. Vargas, a flamboyant, larger-than-life, over-the-top maker of circus magic.
Circus Vargas, Westfield Mission Valley, 1640 Camino del Rio North, San Diego, circusvargas.com, various times, tickets start at $17.
ZZ Ward
FEBRUARY 28
Born Zsuzsanna Eva Ward, ZZ Ward will hit the stage to promote her new single, “Sex and Stardust.” Ward arrived in 2012 with her debut album, “Til the Casket Drops,” reaching the Top 10 on the AAA radio chart. Her sound has a blues influence, with a twist of alternative rock.
Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 858.481.8140, bellyup.com, 8:30 p.m., $35.
Kids Night Out
FEBRUARY 29
Parents: If you need a break or a date night, bring the kiddos to the Fleet Science Center, where they can explore the center’s newest exhibits. For four hours, the kids will explore the Mindbender Mansion and The Brain, take part in a scavenger hunt and watch an IMAX film on the Giant Dome Screen. Kids will have a pizza dinner. This is an educational opportunity for them as well as a night off for any stressed parent.
Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park, 619.238.1233, rhfleet.org, 6:30 p.m., $20.
TinyFest California
FEBRUARY 29 TO MARCH 1
Celebrate tiny living in a big way. Tour tiny houses, van conversions, skoolies, backyard cottages, a shipping container home and adventure rigs. Meet the builders and people who are living and traveling tiny every day. TinyFest features a full line-up of speakers and workshops, plus vendors who will guide guests through minimizing their clutter, debt and carbon footprint.
Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, 858.755.1161, tinyfest.events, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, tickets start at $15 in advance.
Shane Mauss
MARCH 1
Shane Mauss brings his Stand-Up Science show back to the American Comedy Club in Gaslamp on March 1, mixing stand-up comedy and science talks. Get a laugh—and learn a little.
American Comedy Club, 818 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp, americancomedyco.com, 4 p.m., $18 in advance, $25 day of show.
Mujeres Brew Club
MARCH 1
The Mujeres Brew Club’s mission is to educate and empower those who love craft beer. Each meeting during the six-month series will have a specific topic with guest speakers from the beer industry. A percentage of proceeds will go to a nonprofit that empowers women, which will be selected by the club. The RSVP includes a reserved seat and Custom MBC merch.
Border X Brewing, 2181 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan, 619.501.0503, borderxbrewing.com, 6:30 p.m., $15.
Nghtmre
MARCH 5
Tyler Marenyl, better known by his stage name Nghtmre, is an American DJ and electronic dance music producer. Raised in North Carolina, Marenyl planned to get a degree in finance but moved to L.A. to pursue music at Icon Collective Music Production School. His production and pulsating beats have solidified him as a festival headliner and a well-known name in the dance-music scene.
Soma, 3350 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.226.7662, somasandiego.com, 9 p.m., $38.50.
The Growlers
MARCH 6
Led by lead singer Brooks Nielson and guitarist Matt Taylor, L.A.-based The Growlers debuted in 2006. They created “Beach Goth,” released six studio records and toe the line between garage psych ballads and edgy radio pop. The internationally recognized band is pushing “Natural Affair,” which was released in October.
Soma, 3350 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway 619.226.7662, somasandiego.com, 8 p.m., $38.50.
San Diego Camp Fair
MARCH 7
Looking for a camp, school or program for the kids this summer? Attend the San Diego Camp Fair at Balboa Park to learn about more than 50 day, overnight and specialty summer camp opportunities. Kids can come, too, as there will be a variety of games and activities for them.
Casa Del Prado, Balboa Park 1650 El Prado, Room 101, Balboa Park, 619.235.1169, lasummercamps.com, noon, free.
Mexico in a Bottle
MARCH 8
Celebrate the third annual Mexico in a Bottle, an event dedicated to showing the craft beverage scene of our southern neighbors. This event isn’t just about alcohol, but rather the flavor of Mexican culture. These elixirs are a connection to the history, tradition, food and art of Mexico.
Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Avenue, Logan Heights, 619.851.4083, mexinabottle.com, 4 p.m., $5.
International Mariachi Festival
MARCH 8
The International Mariachi Festival highlights San Diego’s Mexican heritage through mariachi music and traditional ballet folkloric dancing. The day will bring arts, culture and culinary delights. Prior to the festival, mariachi practitioners are invited to participate in a two-day music conference to educate 300 students.
Bayside Park, 999 Bayside Parkway, Chula Vista, 619.477.9339, mariachifest.com, 11 a.m., $5.
Tame Impala
MARCH 9
Australian psychedelic rock project Tame Impala, led by Kevin Parker, released its fourth studio album, “The Slow Rush,” on February 14. Parker mixed, produced and wrote the 12 tracks. The last year has been busy for the group, with appearances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Primavera, Splendor in the Grass and ACL, and on “Saturday Night Live.”
Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.224.4171, 8 p.m., sold out.
Six String Society, Mardi Gras Cruise
MARCH 14
Join Six String Society as it hosts a Mardi Gras-themed riverboat party with eight live musical performances. Guests are invited to dress in costumes and enjoy a night of dancing on this four-hour cruise. This beautiful boat features over 5,000 pieces of stained glass above its 150-person dance floor. Come out and celebrate like you’re in New Orleans!
Bahia Resort Hotel, 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay, 760.822.2185, thesixstringsociety.com, 5 p.m. $30.
ShamRock Block Party
MARCH 14
This 21-and-older event sees the Gaslamp streets turn into an Irish wonderland with music on The Pint Stage, The Pub Stage and The Clover Stage by the likes of The Young Dubliners and James Kennedy from “Vanderpump Rules.”
Gaslamp, sandiegoshamrock.com, 2 p.m. to midnight, tickets start at $45.
St. Patrick’s Day Beer and Whiskey Festival
MARCH 15
All are welcome to celebrate—Irish and non-Irish—to the St. Patrick’s Beer and Whiskey Festival. Indulge in unlimited tastes of more than 100 craft beers, ciders and whiskey. Learn how to party like the Irish with live music from the Band of Fair Play Mates and DJ Dublin Danny. Take part in plenty of drinking games and eat Irish food. Green clothing is required.
Ingram Plaza, 2751, Dewey Road, Liberty Station, 619.573.9306, libertystation.com, 7 p.m., $35.