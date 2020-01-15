Midge Ure Acoustic Duo
JANUARY 16
The Grammy award-winning producer and guitarist, who’s worked with the Sex Pistols, Paul McCartney and Radiohead, will play acoustic versions songs from his catalog. This is a seated show for those 21 and older.
Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, bellyup.com, 8 p.m., $25.
The Big Fake Wedding
JANUARY 16
Have wedding plans or need a caterer for an event? No need to stress out because now everything is laid out at the Big Fake Wedding. This is an alternative bridal show, complete with a vow renewal ceremony, snacks and a dance-party reception. Guests can meet with vendors and get inspired for their own events. See the website for the participating vendors.
Sandbox Venue, 325 15th Street, Downtown, thebigfakewedding.com, 7 to 9 p.m., $15 to $27.
2020 San Diego Travel and Adventure Show
JANUARY 18
This is perfect for those who resolved to travel more. The San Diego Travel and Adventure Show features information about more than 200 destinations; meet and greets with travel celebrities Cheryl Strayed, Patricia Schultz, Wayne Dunlap and Peter Greenberg; several travel-focused seminars, and the Global Beats Stage with songs and dances from a variety of countries. Plus, by attending guests can save big with exclusive show-only deals and trip giveaways.
San Diego Convention Center, 111 W. Harbor Drive, Marina District, 203.878.2577, ext. 1, travelshows.com, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $18.
Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
JANUARY 18
For Zoso, it is not about being a Led Zeppelin tribute band, but touching a golden era in music. Every band member was carefully selected to portray the appearance and playing style of its Led Zeppelin counterpart. In 18 years of touring, they have become one of the longest-tenured Zeppelin tributes.
The Music Box, 1337 India Street, Downtown, 619.795.1337, musicboxsd.com, 8 p.m., $20.
Boomshaka 2020 Music Festival
JANUARY 18
The Boomshaka Music Festival celebrates Southern California’s musical sounds by the likes of Iration, Cypress Hill, Don Carlos, The Green, The Movement, KBong and Seis Trails. In the surrounding festival village, guests can purchase handcrafted artisan items, craft beers and cocktails and food. The evening is hosted by Hawaiian reggae vocalist Trish of Hirie.
Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.224.4171, pechangaarenasd.com, 3 p.m., $75
Mele
JANUARY 18
This DJ, born Krissy Peers, is influenced by classic house music, transatlantic hip-hop and Brazilian beats to make the perfect mixture for a party. He’s been honing his skills since the age of 13 and his 2015 song, “Ambiance,” made him a name to watch in 2016. His resume includes shows at Elrow in Barcelona, EDC Las Vegas and CRSSD.
Bang Bang, 526 Market Street, Gaslamp District, 619.677.2264, bangbangsd.com, 10 p.m., $10-$20.
Fitbit Local Oceanview Sweat
JANUARY 19
Here’s a creative way to keep up that New Year’s resolution of losing weight. Fitbit local ambassadors Sheri Matthews Kimmel and Mike Sherbakov will lead an hour-long workout that incorporates strength, stepping and stretching. Zico coconut water will be there to keep everyone hydrated. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the workout begins at 9 a.m. One lucky guest will take home a Fitbit.
Spanish Landing Park, 3900 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, fitbit.com/local, 9 to 10 a.m., visit website for pricing.
Theo Katzman
JANUARY 22
The former singer, drummer and guitarist in the funk band Vulpeck, Theo Katzman decided to branch off and go solo in 2017, with his debut album “Heartbreak Hits.” Katzman returns to his rock ‘n’ roll roots, with 10 new songs about loss and heartbreak. He blends his vulnerability and imagination to create songs that are a blend of healing and hurting.
Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 858.481.8140, bellyup.com, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
JANUARY 23
Big Head Todd and the Monsters are celebrating their third-decade making music. Recently, the band produced its 11th studio album, “New World Arisin’.” The group formed in 1987, and kick-started its career in Colorado. Soon thereafter, they were selling out Red Rocks. “New World Arisin’” crisscrosses genres, giving fans a wide variety of styles.
Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 858.481.8140, bellyup.com, 8:30 p.m., $20.
Fog Lake
JANUARY 24
Newfoundland-raised Fog Lake—better known to his parents as Aaron Powell—started his pop career in college. He released his first album in 2013, and is known for collaborating with his fellow Canadian musicians. Now based in Montreal, Powell recently released “Captain,” the songs on which explore the dark parts of Powell’s life.
Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Boulevard, City Heights, 619.255.7224, sodabarmusic.com, 9:30 p.m., $12.
Atomic Groove’s Winter Flannel Party Happy Hour
JANUARY 24
Atomic Groove is one of San Diego’s best dance bands, performing at special events like parties, galas, fundraisers and weddings since 1995. Atomic Groove packs dance floors with its high-energy presentation and choice song selections. Flannel not required.
Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 858.481.8140, bellyup.com, 5:30 p.m., $20.
J. Worra
JANUARY 24
DJ J. Worra, otherwise known as Jamie Sitter, was raised in a smalltown north of Chicago. Growing up, Sitter found herself drawn to different genres and music. By 2011, she made her first step into DJing and music production. She eventually headed to Los Angeles, but Chicago is still prominent in her sound.
Bang Bang, 526 Market Street, Gaslamp Quarter, 619.677.2264, bangbangsd.com, 10 p.m., $10.
Saint Motel
JANUARY 25
Los Angeles-based Saint Motel is vocalist/guitarist/pianist A.J. Jackson, guitarist Aaron Sharp, bassist Dak Lerdamornpong and drummer Greg Erwin. Founded in 2007, Saint Motel made its mark with its 2015 “My Type.” The year 2016 marked Saint Motel’s “Saintmotelevision,” the first full album accompanied with a virtual reality experience. In 2020, the band is expected to release its third album, and is on tour to promote the release.
The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Avenue, North Park, 619.239.8836, observatorysd.com, 8 p.m., $25.
Pure Project’s Four-Year Anniversary
JANUARY 25
Pure Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating brews that use natural and local ingredients, is celebrating its fourth year. Join the celebration with a beer garden selling rare beers and cellar beers along with food trucks, music, games, raffles and prizes. Proceeds benefit San Diego Coastkeeper to protect and restore San Diego water.
Pure Project, 9030 Kenamar Drive, Carlsbad, 858.252.6143, purebrewing.org, 1 p.m., $25.
Shen Yun
JANUARY 24 TO JANUARY 26
Shen Yun allows guests to experience a lost culture through the art of classical Chinese dance. Ancient art forms meet with innovative multimedia, stunning costuming.
San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown, 888.973.7469, shenyunperformingarts.org, times vary, tickets start at $80.
Ruocco Park Market
JANUARY 25
Set up at the edge of San Diego Bay, Ruocco Park Market sells Spanish paella Mexican, kettle corn, vegan food, barbecue, dessert dumplings, freshly made churros and dessert bao. Music and lawn games round out the day.
Ruocco Park, 585 Harbor Lane, San Diego, 616.202.5244, sandiegofoodmarkets.com, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission.
“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour!”
JANUARY 25
The hilarious Peabody Award-winning TV comedy is coming to San Diego with an all-new show. Join creator, Joel Hodgson, in his final tour and his movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy, as they take guests on a roller coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films. Sit in the same theater with your favorite TV characters and experience this comedy phenomenon in an acclaimed live event. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter, 619.564.3000, broadwaysd.com, 7:30 p.m., prices vary.
Trippie Redd
JANUARY 26
This American rapper, singer and songwriter is Michael Lamar White IV. He’s best known for his songs “Dark Night Dummo” and “Topanga,” both of which landed in the Billboard Hot 100. His July 2018 album, “Life’s a Trip,” hit the Billboard 100 Albums Chart, selling 72,000 copies. Shortly after, in 2019, White released “!” and scored his first No. 1 album. Now, White’s most recent project, “A Love Letter to You 4,” reached 123.9 million streams in its first week of November. Soma San Diego, 3350 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.226.7662, somasandiego.com, 8 p.m., $42.
“Disney On Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party”
JANUARY 26
Bring the kiddos and join Mickey Mouse and friends as they head out on a treasure-finding mission. Sing along to everyone’s favorite songs.
Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.224.4171,
pechangaarenasd.com, 5 p.m., $17.50.
Hayley Kiyoko
JANUARY 29
Hayley Kiyoko is a pop artist to watch. A veteran actress, Kiyoko turned to music and was nominated for two VMA awards and won Push Artist of the Year. She garnered more than 300 million global streams,1.8 million YouTube subscribers and was named to NPR’s list of “The 21st Century’s Most Influential Women Musicians.” Soma San Diego, 3350 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.226.7662, somasandiego.com, 8 p.m., $35.
Big Salsa Festival
JANUARY 30
We’re not talking chips and salsa, but the dance! The Big Salsa Festival is a four-day event featuring some of the greatest names in the genre. Each day is packed with dance classes, live band concerts and Latin dance parties. Not a professional dancer? No problem! There are classes for beginners to learn the basic steps. San Diego Marriott, 8757 Rio San Diego Drive, Mission Valley, bigsalsafestival.com, 7 p.m., $50
Mark Normand
JANUARY 31
This NOLA-born comedian frequented comedy festivals around the world. Under his belt he has a one-hour Comedy Central special, six visits to “Conan,” and a stop at the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Stephen Colbert.” Check out why this comedian is the one fellow comics are watching.
The Comedy Store, 916 Pearl Street, La Jolla, 858.454.9176, thecomedystore.com, 7:30 p.m., $20.
Cha Wa
FEBRUARY 6
From funk-laced beats and bass-heavy sousaphone blasts to the gritty warmth of singer J’Wan Boudreaux’s voice, New Orleans brass band-meets-Mardi Gras Indian outfit Cha Wa radiates the energy of the Crescent City’s street culture. Enchanted by the music and traditions of the Mardi Gras Indians, Cha Wa offers a modern mix of fiery, toe-tapping sounds and highlights the musicians’ personal ties to the street music of their hometown. Presented by ArtPower at UC San Diego. Price Center East Ballroom, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla, 858.534.8497, artpower.ucsd.edu, 8 p.m., $9-$35.
Sinead O’Connor
FEBRUARY 11
In the midst of a comeback, Sinead O’Connor plays a sold-out show at Belly Up. There’s no denying she’s a talent, with songs like “You Cause as Much Sorrow” and “Black Boys on Mopeds.” See this alternative pop icon in an intimate setting and appreciate what she brings to music.
Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 858.481.8140, bellyup.com, 8 p.m., sold out.
San Diego Sockers vs. Baltimore Blast
FEBRUARY 12
It’s an old rivalry renewed as the Sockers take on the Blast for the second time in the 2019-2020 season. The teams are 1-1 when it comes to goals scored, so it looks to be anyone’s match. It will be Vinicius Dantas of Baltimore or Slavisa Ubiparipovic of San Diego’s to step up and take reins for their teams.
Pachenga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena. Boulevard, Midway, 619.224.4171, 7:35 p.m., tickets start at $15.