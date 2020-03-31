Sandwiched between Legoland and the colorful flower beds off the 5 freeway in Carlsbad lies a nondescript office building that looks exactly like the other 10 or so in the complex.
This is the world headquarters of NAMM, the National Association of Music Merchants. It serves as an advocacy group for businesses that sell or manufacture musical instruments and have been around for more than 100 years. Most people are familiar with NAMM because of its annual convention that rivals Comic-Con. But many are unaware that one half of the first floor of the NAMM building is home to the Museum of Making Music (MOMM).
B.J. Morgan is in charge of marketing and events at MOMM and served as a guide for San Diego CityBeat on a recent tour of the attraction. The museum is set as a journey through time, starting in the 1890s and progressing to the 1990s. Each exhibit represents 20 years and showcases the type of instruments that were popular in that era, any musical innovation that was key to the era, as well as an insight as to how music stores looked and operated in that time period.
The first exhibit showcases a time before radio when local musicians performed in the town gazebo wearing festive military-inspired outfits. Think “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and you get the picture. Morgan paints a picture of a time before recorded music where live music was the only way people could enjoy hearing musical tunes. This was a time when drum corps played bass, snare and cymbals separately, so it took a team to do it. Brass instruments were popular in that time period and many are on display in this exhibit. As far as in-home entertainment, the piano was the go-to instrument for music lovers who created their very own version of home theater. You could play it solo or accompany it with various instruments. Singing was encouraged to create the original karaoke. Piano manufacturers created smaller, more-convenient models to supply the demand and soon a huge industry was created.
Farther along in the museum, the era progresses to the ’30s and ’40s. The drum corps was replaced with the drum kit. One player now could now control the bass, snare and cymbals, which revolutionized the band concept. One drummer combined with a bassist and guitarist could complete a band. Add in a singer, piano or horns and you now have a show. Soon after, amplified instruments were invented so guitarists and bassists could be heard over the din of the horn section. The modern age of music had begun.
The museum then moves into the ’50s and ’60s—the age of the pop stars—with Elvis Presley and The Beatles featured in the exhibits. They inspired a whole new wave of people who bought instruments so they could learn to play.
The exhibits ramp up to the ’90s with the advent of synthesizers and modern electric guitars. The tour wraps up with a completely interactive exhibit where visitors can actually play musical instruments hooked up to headphones to create their own jams.
Morgan explains how this exhibit has grown exponentially since its inception due to its extreme popularity.
“Our interactive space as it is now was not here 10 years ago,” Morgan says. “It used to have a very small footprint inside the museum and we realized a lot of people spent a lot of time in there. And what’s the point of having all these great musical instruments here if you don’t engage people to let them play and spark their own interest? A retrofit produced the entire interactive gallery you see here that people can spend hours in there if they want to, and some do!”
MOMM Executive Director Carolyn Grant has been with the museum for a little over 20 years. The museum operates under the umbrella of NAMM, but is its own entity with its own staff and volunteers. She explained MOMM’s history.
“The museum was originally intended for the music products industry—who NAMM represents—way back in the ’90s. NAMM is one of the oldest trade associations in the United States, founded in 1901. It’s the trade association that represents the interests of the makers and sellers of musical instruments and products. In 2001 it was NAMM’s centennial, so leading up to the centennial, our CEO wanted to create a museum that would honor 100 years of music and products history. So, this original museum was installed as a centennial celebration.”
The museum was originally open only to NAMM members, but as the word got out, many civic leaders and educators were interested in visiting, so they lobbied NAMM to allow the public.
“They were very interested in the museum as a cultural and educational resource and so we obtained the necessary permits and opened up to the general public,” Grant adds.
Since then, MOMM has expanded to include a volunteer program which now includes over 70 volunteers. There is now also an exclusive concert series called “Live at MOMM,” which has grown from a very small program to now featuring internationally renowned musicians. It also has membership programs and a band and orchestra program for adults.
Grant is proud of these features and sees this as honoring the civic leaders who lobbied to open the museum to the public.
“We’ve created a tour program for kids and free subsidized tours for Title I schools and a number of other things, so we’ve really grown. But now, after 20 years, we are ready for a major renovation. We’ve done a significant amount of fundraising and we’ve done a lot of thinking about what we want to do to set the stage for the next 20 years. I think it boils down to three areas.
“First, the technology upgrade, I mean when we first opened it was laser discs. So, we need to upgrade the technology, which we will be doing. We’re also going to increase the interactivity with digital rails, and lastly, we are going to rethink the storyline of the exhibits.”
And the storyline of the museum has no choice but to adapt because the music stores that once dominated malls are no longer there. Companies still manufacture the instruments, but how they are sold has changed forever. Large music retailers are vanishing at the same rate as newspapers. E-Commerce has become the new beacon for shoppers and many of those shoppers use their smartphones to make their purchases. This has given Morgan a new concept for an exhibit he calls “a retailer in every pocket.” He also envisions stepping away from the chronological order of the original centennial theme and focusing on the music business.
This would allow more freedom in showcasing the impact that music has had on society and where it is going. Morgan sees this as a peek into the future of the museum.
“By focusing on the making, selling and using those instruments, we can go deep into the history inside of that theme instead of being stuck within the history as one timeline.”
The Museum of
Making Music
5790 Armada Drive, Carlsbad, museumofmakingmusic.org