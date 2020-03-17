Just as San Diego has craft beer, America’s Finest City is rich with music. To celebrate our music issue and the San Diego Music Awards, here are the best intimate places to see music in San Diego.
710 Beach Club
Sports-focused beachside bar that also features live music multiple nights a week.
710 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach, 858.483.7844, 710bc.com
Bar Pink
Vintage-themed cocktail lounge that stays true to its name.
3829 30th Street, Suite 3609, North Park, 619.564.7194, barpink.com
Belly Up Tavern
Popular music venue known for pairing the intimacy of a small space with the all-out fun of a larger stadium.
143 S Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 858.481.8140, bellyup.com
Blarney Stone Pub
Irish pub sporting a hometown, family-run vibe.
502 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, Clairemont Mesa East, 619.233.8519, facebook.com/BlarneyStoneSDGaslamp
Brick By Brick
21 and older hard-rock venue that boasts a “no-nonsense” reputation.
1130 Buenos Avenue, Morena, 619.276.3990, brickbybrick.com
Cafe Bar Europa
Counter service European-style cafe and bar, featuring artist-in-residence performances on Fridays and Saturdays.
873 Turquoise Street, Pacific Beach, 858.488.4200, cafebareuropa.com
Cafe Sevilla of San Diego
Multi-location Spain-inspired tapas bar and restaurant with nightly live flamenco-salsa pop music.
353 Fifth Avenue, Downtown, 619.233.5979, cafesevilla.com
Casbah
Downtown San Diego nightclub that features the best in music.
2501 Kettner Boulevard, Downtown, 619.232.4355, casbahmusic.com
The Coyote Bar & Grill
Modern American cuisine with nightly patio entertainment, a dance floor and weekly karaoke nights.
300 Carlsbad Village Drive, 760.729.4695, coyotecarlsbad.com
Dizzy’s
Chilled-out jazz and folk venue attached to musicians’ clubhouse Arias Hall.
1717 Morena Boulevard, San Diego, 858.270.7467, dizzysjazz.com
The Dubliner
Irish American sports bar and pub featuring live music on weekends, as well as the occasional weekday.
554 Fourth Ave, Gaslamp, 619.239.5818, dublinersd.com
Go Lounge
Cozy pool bar and music venue.
7123 El Cajon Boulevard, La Mesa, 619.644.2317, thegoloungesd.com
Goodbar
A “no-frills” bar dedicated to good entertainment and a rotating selection of craft beers.
1872 Rosecrans Street, Point Loma, 619.642.0900, goodbarsd.com
Havana 1920
Gaslamp restaurant that boasts “Hemingway’s Cuba”-style cuisine, drinks and performances.
548 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.369.1920, havana1920.com
Henry’s Pub
American pub offering a wide variety of food and entertainment bolstered by a comfy atmosphere.
618 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.238.2389, henryspub.com
House of Blues San Diego
Southern-inspired rock and blues chain with a gospel brunch every Sunday.
1055 Fifth Avenue, Downtown, 619.299.2583, houseofblues.com/sandiego
Humphreys Concerts
By the Bay
Larger concert venue attached to a restaurant and hotel bearing the “Humphreys” name.
2241 Shelter Island Drive, Point Loma, 619.224.3411, humphreysconcerts.com
Kava Lounge
Kava bar featuring experimental DJs and house music.
2812 Kettner Boulevard, Downtown, events@kavalounge.com, kavalounge.com
Kensington Club
Old-school cash-only bar featuring mainly local bands.
4079 Adams Avenue, Kensington, 619.24.2848, facebook.com/kensingtonclub.sandiego
The Kraken
Beachy hometown bar that pays its respects to San Diego’s saltwater surroundings and hosts nightly entertainment.
2531 S. Coast Highway 101, Cardiff, 760.436.6483, thekrakencardiff.com
Little Italy’s Loading Dock
Event venue and bar paying homage to San Diego’s Little Italy district’s community and history.
2400 Kettner Boulevard, Suite 110, Little Italy, 619.255.7885, liloadingdock.com
The Loft at UC San Diego
UC San Diego student hangout spot that hosts everything from live music to trivia nights to group viewings of The Bachelor.
Lyman Lane, La Jolla, 858.678.0922, theloft.ucsd.edu
The Merrow
Kitschy rock ‘n’ roll burlesque bar with live performances nightly and karaoke on Sundays.
1271 University Avenue, Hillcrest, 619.299.7372, themerrow.com
Moonshine Beach
Tex-Mex country bar with a huge wooden dance floor and enough “honky-tonk” to last a lifetime.
1165 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach, 858.999.0158,
Mr. Peabody’s Bar &
Grill Live Music
American bar and eatery with nightly entertainment ranging from jazz and other musical performances to open mic nights.
136 Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas, 760.753.7192, peaboysrocks.com
Music Box
Three-story nightclub hosting a wide variety of musical ensembles almost nightly.
2337 India Street, Little Italy, 619.795.1337, musicboxsd.com
Navajo Live
Live music and karaoke bar located inside the Navajo Shopping Center.
8515 Navajo Road, San Diego, 619.465.1730, navajolive.com
The Observatory North Park
Historic theater recently given a major facelift with a cathedral hall prepared to host shows with audiences of over 1,000 or more intimate private events.
2891 University Avenue, North Park, 619.239.8836, observatorysd.com
Old Venice Restaurant
Family-owned Italian bistro that hosts a variety of live music both indoors and outside in its garden patio.
2910 Canon Street, Point Loma, opentable.com
Pal Joey’s
Small bar proudly boasting a “clean and friendly” atmosphere, featuring nightly live entertainment.
5147 Waring Road, Allied Gardens, 619.582.6699, paljoeysonline.com
Park & Rec
Cocktail bar known for its funky bites and courtyard games.
4612 Park Boulevard, San Diego, 619.795.9700, parkandrecsd.com
Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub
Historic red-light district Irish pub boasting nightly live music, known for having a friendly, familial atmosphere.
428 F Street, San Diego, Gaslamp, 619.233.3077,
Prohibition Lounge
1920s-themed underground speakeasy with nightly entertainment.
548 Fifth Ave, Gaslamp, 619.501.1919, prohibitionsd.com
Proud Mary’s Southern Bar & Grill
Cajun-style bar and grill that calls itself “home to the blues.”
5550 Kearny Mesa Road, Kearny Mesa, 858.278.0800, proudmaryssd.com
The Rabbit Hole
Community-oriented, energetic bar serving comfort food while hosting weekly music nights.
3377 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights, 619.255.4653, rabbitholesd.com
Soda Bar
A 21-and-older live music venue and bar hosting a wide variety of artists.
3615 El Cajon Boulevard, City Heights, 619.255.7224, sodabarmusic.com
Soma San Diego
Large punk and alt-rock concert hall near the San Diego Sports Arena.
3350 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.226.7662, somasandiego.com
Whiskey Girl
American sports bar featuring a DJ booth and dance floor.
702 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.236.1616, whiskeygirl.com
Winstons Beach Club
Beachside dance club offering nightly comedy shows and live music.
1921 Bacon Street, San Diego, Ocean Beach, 619.222.682, winstonsob.com