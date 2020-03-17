SDCB_031720_Upfront_SmallClubsBigSound

Just as San Diego has craft beer, America’s Finest City is rich with music. To celebrate our music issue and the San Diego Music Awards, here are the best intimate places to see music in San Diego. 

 

710 Beach Club

Sports-focused beachside bar that also features live music multiple nights a week.

710 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach, 858.483.7844, 710bc.com

 

Bar Pink

Vintage-themed cocktail lounge that stays true to its name.

3829 30th Street, Suite 3609, North Park, 619.564.7194, barpink.com

 

Belly Up Tavern

Popular music venue known for pairing the intimacy of a small space with the all-out fun of a larger stadium.

143 S Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 858.481.8140, bellyup.com

 

Blarney Stone Pub

Irish pub sporting a hometown, family-run vibe. 

502 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, Clairemont Mesa East, 619.233.8519, facebook.com/BlarneyStoneSDGaslamp

 

Brick By Brick

21 and older hard-rock venue that boasts a “no-nonsense” reputation.

1130 Buenos Avenue, Morena, 619.276.3990, brickbybrick.com

 

Cafe Bar Europa

Counter service European-style cafe and bar, featuring artist-in-residence performances on Fridays and Saturdays.

873 Turquoise Street, Pacific Beach, 858.488.4200, cafebareuropa.com

 

Cafe Sevilla of San Diego

Multi-location Spain-inspired tapas bar and restaurant with nightly live flamenco-salsa pop music.

353 Fifth Avenue, Downtown, 619.233.5979, cafesevilla.com

 

Casbah

Downtown San Diego nightclub that features the best in music.

2501 Kettner Boulevard, Downtown, 619.232.4355, casbahmusic.com

 

The Coyote Bar & Grill

Modern American cuisine with nightly patio entertainment, a dance floor and weekly karaoke nights.

300 Carlsbad Village Drive, 760.729.4695, coyotecarlsbad.com

 

Dizzy’s

Chilled-out jazz and folk venue attached to musicians’ clubhouse Arias Hall.

1717 Morena Boulevard, San Diego, 858.270.7467, dizzysjazz.com

 

The Dubliner

Irish American sports bar and pub featuring live music on weekends, as well as the occasional weekday.

554 Fourth Ave, Gaslamp, 619.239.5818, dublinersd.com

 

Go Lounge

Cozy pool bar and music venue.

7123 El Cajon Boulevard, La Mesa, 619.644.2317, thegoloungesd.com

 

Goodbar

A “no-frills” bar dedicated to good entertainment and a rotating selection of craft beers.

1872 Rosecrans Street, Point Loma, 619.642.0900, goodbarsd.com

 

Havana 1920

Gaslamp restaurant that boasts “Hemingway’s Cuba”-style cuisine, drinks and performances.

548 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.369.1920, havana1920.com

 

Henry’s Pub

American pub offering a wide variety of food and entertainment bolstered by a comfy atmosphere.

618 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.238.2389, henryspub.com

House of Blues San Diego

Southern-inspired rock and blues chain with a gospel brunch every Sunday.

1055 Fifth Avenue, Downtown, 619.299.2583, houseofblues.com/sandiego

 

Humphreys Concerts

By the Bay

Larger concert venue attached to a restaurant and hotel bearing the “Humphreys” name.

2241 Shelter Island Drive, Point Loma, 619.224.3411, humphreysconcerts.com

 

Kava Lounge

Kava bar featuring experimental DJs and house music.

2812 Kettner Boulevard, Downtown, events@kavalounge.com, kavalounge.com

 

Kensington Club

Old-school cash-only bar featuring mainly local bands.

4079 Adams Avenue, Kensington, 619.24.2848, facebook.com/kensingtonclub.sandiego

 

The Kraken

Beachy hometown bar that pays its respects to San Diego’s saltwater surroundings and hosts nightly entertainment.

2531 S. Coast Highway 101, Cardiff, 760.436.6483, thekrakencardiff.com

 

Little Italy’s Loading Dock

Event venue and bar paying homage to San Diego’s Little Italy district’s community and history.

2400 Kettner Boulevard, Suite 110, Little Italy, 619.255.7885, liloadingdock.com

 

The Loft at UC San Diego

UC San Diego student hangout spot that hosts everything from live music to trivia nights to group viewings of The Bachelor.

Lyman Lane, La Jolla, 858.678.0922, theloft.ucsd.edu

 

The Merrow

Kitschy rock ‘n’ roll burlesque bar with live performances nightly and karaoke on Sundays.

1271 University Avenue, Hillcrest, 619.299.7372, themerrow.com

 

Moonshine Beach

Tex-Mex country bar with a huge wooden dance floor and enough “honky-tonk” to last a lifetime.

1165 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach, 858.999.0158,

moonshinebeachsd.com

 

Mr. Peabody’s Bar & 

Grill Live Music

American bar and eatery with nightly entertainment ranging from jazz and other musical performances to open mic nights.

136 Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas, 760.753.7192, peaboysrocks.com

Music Box

Three-story nightclub hosting a wide variety of musical ensembles almost nightly.

2337 India Street, Little Italy, 619.795.1337, musicboxsd.com

 

Navajo Live

Live music and karaoke bar located inside the Navajo Shopping Center.

8515 Navajo Road, San Diego, 619.465.1730, navajolive.com

 

The Observatory North Park

Historic theater recently given a major facelift with a cathedral hall prepared to host shows with audiences of over 1,000 or more intimate private events.

2891 University Avenue, North Park, 619.239.8836, observatorysd.com

 

Old Venice Restaurant

Family-owned Italian bistro that hosts a variety of live music both indoors and outside in its garden patio.

2910 Canon Street, Point Loma, opentable.com

 

Pal Joey’s

Small bar proudly boasting a “clean and friendly” atmosphere, featuring nightly live entertainment.

5147 Waring Road, Allied Gardens, 619.582.6699, paljoeysonline.com

Park & Rec

Cocktail bar known for its funky bites and courtyard games.

4612 Park Boulevard, San Diego, 619.795.9700, parkandrecsd.com

 

Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub

Historic red-light district Irish pub boasting nightly live music, known for having a friendly, familial atmosphere.

428 F Street, San Diego, Gaslamp, 619.233.3077,

patricksgaslamppub.com

 

Prohibition Lounge

1920s-themed underground speakeasy with nightly entertainment.

548 Fifth Ave, Gaslamp, 619.501.1919, prohibitionsd.com

 

Proud Mary’s Southern Bar & Grill

Cajun-style bar and grill that calls itself “home to the blues.”

5550 Kearny Mesa Road, Kearny Mesa, 858.278.0800, proudmaryssd.com

 

The Rabbit Hole

Community-oriented, energetic bar serving comfort food while hosting weekly music nights.

3377 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights, 619.255.4653, rabbitholesd.com

 

Soda Bar

A 21-and-older live music venue and bar hosting a wide variety of artists.

3615 El Cajon Boulevard, City Heights, 619.255.7224, sodabarmusic.com

 

Soma San Diego

Large punk and alt-rock concert hall near the San Diego Sports Arena.

3350 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.226.7662, somasandiego.com

 

Whiskey Girl

American sports bar featuring a DJ booth and dance floor.

702 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.236.1616, whiskeygirl.com

 

Winstons Beach Club

Beachside dance club offering nightly comedy shows and live music.

1921 Bacon Street, San Diego, Ocean Beach, 619.222.682, winstonsob.com 