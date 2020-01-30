Chris Lane is a happy man.
He recently married Lauren Bushnell of “The Bachelor” fame on October 25, and the two adopted a puppy, Cooper.
“We’re excited,” says Lane, who was featured in People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue. “We’re getting settled into our new home now. We don’t have a whole lot.
“Our puppy is the best. We rescued him not too long ago. He’s 8 months old. He’s the sweetest pup in the entire world. He definitely appreciates the fact that we rescued him. He is spoiled rotten right now.”
Lane has returned to the road as well, planning to hit House of Blues San Diego on Thursday, February 6, with Blanco Brown and Ernest. The year 2019 was stellar for Lane. Not only did he marry, but he toured with Brad Paisley. His resume also includes stints with Rascal Flatts and Florida Georgia Line. He’s on his own headlining jaunt now.
“I learned a lot along the way,” he says about the Paisley tour. “The energy’s been great. My show is a highly energized show. I throw some fun covers in there that people will know. I hope people will walk away saying, ‘Man, I want to see that guy again.’
“With Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line and Brad Paisley, everyone has a common theme. They don’t take themselves too seriously. The crowd reacts to that. It helps me show my personality and people walk away from that having had a good time.”
Lane’s latest single is “Big, Big Plans,” a song he penned for Bushnell. Co-written with Jacob Durrett and Ernest K. Smith, “Big, Big Plans” has amassed 47 million streams. The song has had a curious effect on audiences.
“I’ve had, on this first leg of the tour, 15 to 18 proposals—one every night—which was really cool,” Lane says.
“It’s cool that they’re taking it and making it their own story and plugging it in that way. They’re literally taking my song and applying it to their lives and to their own story.”
“Big, Big Plans” follows his second No. 1 single, the gold-certified “I Don’t Know About You,” which topped the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts. It racked up 290 million-plus overall streams. The music video has surpassed 50 million views since its premier on CMT’s “Hot 20 Countdown” and was Vevo’s most-viewed country music video for multiple weeks.
Lane will tour until he heads out with Kane Brown on “The Worldwide Beautiful Tour,” an opportunity he’s definitely appreciative of.
“It’s a great opportunity to just continue touring and continue playing in front of a lot of people,” he says. “I’ve been so blessed and so lucky to be able to go out and tour with the guys.”
Chris Lane w/Blanco Brown and Ernest, House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Avenue, Downtown, ticketmaster.com, 7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, tickets start at $55.