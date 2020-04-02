Throughout her career, Joan Osborne has built a devoted and diverse base of fans by delving into different genres with her music. She has performed Motown, blues, soul, country, rock and pop music on stages around the world.
During her Friday, April 3, show at the California Center for the Arts, Osborne will give audiences a taste of music from throughout her career.
The Weepies, an indie pop-folk duo made up of wife-and-husband team Deb Talan and Steve Tannen, will also perform at the show.
Best known for the song “One of Us,” Osborne has been touring and performing for more than 20 years. She says playing different genres makes music-making interesting for her.
“If you have a show where every song sounds the same, it gets boring to play that. It’s nice to have this variety of things to draw from,” Osborne says. “I’ve been so lucky to be welcomed into these different musical worlds, from the Motown world to the country music world to rock and blues.”
She started out her career doing blues music at open mic nights, singing covers of songs by artists such as Etta James, B.B. King, Tina Turner or Otis Redding.
“They were my idols, and they still are because of that expressive singing and that way of looking at the world, of acknowledging a struggle and transforming it by turning it into music,” Osborne says.
Osborne has gone on tour with the Motown group the Funk Brothers and the country band the Dixie Chicks and has collaborated with the Holmes Brothers, Phil Lesh and Friends, Vivian Campbell, The Waybacks and Cheap Trick.
For her most recent album, “Songs of Bob Dylan,” she reworked Bob Dylan pieces to fit her style and voice. She still plays some of these songs in her sets.
“They’re really great songs, and I feel like especially in this moment, they’re speaking to a lot of what’s going on in the world,” Osborne says.
She is working on a new album, which she plans to release later this year but is previewing during her live shows.
Osborne says the new album hearkens back to the 1970s, with rock and soul sounds reminiscent of the Spinners and roots rock sounds similar to the Rolling Stones. The guitar melodies are inspired by groups such as the Allman Brothers.
For the new album, Osborne experimented with synthesizer and keyboard sounds in a way she hasn’t with past albums.
One of the new songs, entitled “Hands Off,” looks at corruption by powerful people. She has been dedicating it to Harvey Weinstein. Throughout her career, Osborne has been interested in issues such as women’s rights, something that she has explored in her music. Although politics aren’t the focus of her music, Osborne does perform songs about the topic. She says for her as an artist, it is important to delve into these bigger societal issues through her music.
“It’s been a really challenging few years, just in the world and in our country. I’ve really needed my music as a place to express the things that I’m thinking and feeling, put my voice out there and add to the conversation as an artist,” Osborne says.
Although she delves into heavier topics, she wants her new songs to uplift her listeners. This includes “Whole Wide World,” which encourages listeners to have a positive attitude even during hard times.
“It can feel like we’re living in a very chaotic time. I think it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by that,” she says. “One of the things that music can do is give you your energy back and give you this sense of possibility and optimism and just keep you connected to that joy of being alive.”
Osborne plays her live shows with two musicians she has been working with for a number of years, guitar player Jack Petruzzelli and keyboardist Keith Cotton.
With her recent work on Bob Dylan songs, Osborne noticed an evolution within herself, especially with her guitar playing.
“I am playing a little bit more guitar on stage. I think it definitely helps me in the songwriting process, to just have the guitar in my hands more often. Feeling more comfortable with that enabled me to write more. The songs that are on this new record, I’ve pretty much written them all with guitar, and that’s been really freeing,” Osborne says.
She says reworking and performing Bob Dylan songs also helped her to grow as a songwriter.
“I think you can’t help but learn something about songwriting if you are living and breathing these Bob Dylan songs every day,” Osborne says. “I’m never going to sound like Bob Dylan. I’m never going to be Bob Dylan, but in that process of trying to emulate what’s great about his songs, I’m finding my own way to bring that quality to my own writing.”
Osborne often revisits music from earlier in her career, from albums such as “Relish,” “Bring It on Home” and “Pretty Little Stranger.” She and her band have kept these songs fresh by rearranging them to fit with the group’s sound.
“We’re doing this trio format, so it’s a more intimate format. In a way, that gives the song a lot more space to breathe, just the bones of the song. We can’t do the arrangement exactly like it was on the record, so that gives us an opportunity to reinvent the song,” Osborne says.
Throughout her career, Osborne has built an audience of different ages and backgrounds, including mothers sharing her music with their daughters and young people discovering her songs online.
After shows, she often meets with and signs autographs for fans. She hears stories about how songs such as “One of Us” have changed fans’ outlooks in life.
“There are people who come in who grew up in very strict fundamentalist religious households. They come and tell me that hearing the song ‘One of Us’ opened up an idea of how to be faithful and how to be a spiritual person that was different than the more restrictive (environment) they were brought up in,” Osborne says.
Her music has been part of fans’ lives in different ways. One man listened to her song “One of Us” while on the top of Mount Everest. Another family played her music through their mother’s cancer treatments.
“It’s been wonderful to get a face-to-face conversation with people who this music has meant something in their lives. For an artist, that’s a great feeling, to know something that you’ve been involved in doing has meant something to somebody,” Osborne says.
Touring throughout her career has meant that Osborne has had to be away from her family. This has been the hardest part of her work, especially when she has missed moments in her daughter’s life.
Her daughter is in her teens now. Osborne says moments with her are even more precious.
“That makes it even harder to be away because you know that you have this limited time left to be with her and to have her at home. I want to be around for that, so it makes it harder to go away and be on tour,” Osborne says.
She plans to continue to tour because she still enjoys performing for others, especially with her current trio.
“We really do love it,” Osborne says. “We don’t get tired of hanging out together, strangely enough.”
Joan Osborne and
The Weepies
7:30 p.m. Friday April 3
California Center for the Arts, 240 N. Escondido Boulevard, Escondido
$25-$55
760.839.4138, artcenter.org