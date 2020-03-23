The Bankers Hill Business Group will host its annual Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Jake Sutton, the group’s leading member, is excited about the event.
“The annual Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival will be held at the historic Abbey in Bankers Hill, which is also the home of Hornblower Cruises and Events, and they’ve been a great partner with a beautiful venue,” Sutton says.
“It will be co-sponsored with the San Diego Brewers Guild, the Metro San Diego Community Development Corp. and the Bankers Hill Business Group to promote and advocate for our Bankers Hill businesses and district.”
The event will serve as a fundraiser for the group and will feature local craft breweries such as Green Flash, Alesmith, Mike Hess, Booze Brothers, Alpine and Pizza Port.
Pizza Port is known as the birthplace of many of San Diego’s premiere brewers who cut their teeth brewing for Pizza Port in their youth. Many have gone on to start their own award-winning breweries.
The event will also feature Bankers Hill eateries such as Cucina Urbana, Barrio Star, Parc Bistro, WetStone Wine Bar, Jimmy Carter’s and The Corner Drafthouse.
The Corner Drafthouse serves as Banker Hill’s unofficial social hub at Fifth and Laurel.
Sutton is gearing up for the fest and has been actively tying together loose ends in the event’s final preparations. He says local artists will be on hand performing live art exhibitions.
“The Urban Art Shop is one of our sponsors,” he says. “They used to be located in Bankers Hill and now they’re in City Heights, but they still support us and have a whole line-up of artists who will be there.
“Pilar (Montano), our local artist, is also going to be at the event.”
Bankers Hill is one of the oldest neighborhoods in San Diego, but the business strip along Fifth Avenue has enjoyed a renaissance of new building in the last few years creating a new and vibrant look. Many multistory residence buildings have sprouted up and feature commercial spaces on the street level in accordance to the community plan.
This is designed to avoid any “dead spaces” in the community and keep the neighborhood pedestrian friendly. Sutton’s group seeks to promote the neighborhood to both potential businesses as well as shoppers. Their mission is to promote and advocate for area businesses and increase awareness of Bankers Hill as a destination neighborhood.
“In 2011 we were founded. We do get a grant from the city of San Diego’s microbusiness improvement district program and that helps us fund our outreach and our website,” Sutton adds.
“So, since 2011, we’ve been promoting and advocating Bankers Hill as a place for businesses to locate. And we’ve had tons of new businesses relocate to Bankers Hill. It’s great to see all the new businesses gravitate here.”
Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival
6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 27
2825 Fifth Avenue,
Bankers Hill
$35