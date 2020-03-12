The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians has unveiled Rincon Reservation Road Brewery (3R Brewery), a rebranded and refreshed brewery and tasting room adjacent to Harrah’s Resort Southern California.
The former beer concept, called SR76 Beerworks, was the first Native American-owned and -operated brewery on tribal land in Southern California. The new iteration, Rincon Reservation Road Brewery, tells the rich history of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, paying homage to the indigenous trail that runs through several modern-day Indian reservations including Rincon, Pechanga, Soboba, Pala, Pauma and La Jolla.
Ruth-Ann Thorn, chairwoman for the Rincon Economic Development Corporation (REDCO), explains the inspiration behind the rebrand.
“SR76 referred to the path that the Luiseño tribes traveled along the San Luis Rey River,” Thorn says. “It was later turned into State Route 76. Although the story was there, we did not feel the name captured the story of our heritage and ancestors. We rebranded to Rincon Reservation Road Brewery to bring our culture forward in a way that tells our story in a recognizable way. As it did in the olden times, Rincon Reservation Road still connects our people.”
According to the tribe, its ancestors traveled this trail along the San Luis Rey River from its headwaters located in the Warner Hot Springs area of Palomar Mountain, to its mouth at modern-day Oceanside. The Luiseño people used this trail to hunt as well as gather acorns with which they made wewish, a traditional staple of their diet. They also took this trail to the coast, where they would fish in the shallow rocks. Along the trail, they would often stop to visit with friends and relatives in tribal villages.
The new Rincon Reservation Road Brewery logo also incorporates the heritage of the tribe.
“Our logo is an important symbol,” Thorn says. “It represents an appreciation of nature. The diamondback rattlesnake holds significance to our tribe, and the pattern is inspired by the fine art of Luiseño basketry.”
The motivation to create the brewery was natural.
“San Diego is the Craft Beer Capital of America, and we felt as a native tribe from San Diego that we should share our heritage with the craft beer industry,” she says.
Its four core beers are made with water from within the reservation and include a blonde ale, a Hefeweizen, an amber ale and an IPA. Upcoming plans include gathering stories from tribal elders on the reservation to inspire the next generation of beer releases and launching a new food menu inspired by their culture and native plants.
Rincon Reservation Road Brewery, 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way, Valley Center, 3rbrewery.com.