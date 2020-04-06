Steve Garcia, John Marshall and Kevin Lewis of Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing Co. still possess the free fun-loving spirit they had in their youth in Chula Vista. They love punk rock, soccer and the Mexican lagers they drank. And now they have successfully channeled that love into a brewery that has infused itself into the exclusive Downtown Chula Vista entertainment scene.
They are the three punks. But Garcia says that the punk moniker does not mean they are giving the middle finger to anybody. It’s more of a DIY attitude
they possess in creating their signature beers.
“Lately, I feel that you’re forced to try to brew a specific style of beer that everyone else is doing. You know, ‘Oh… try this hazy IPA,’” Garcia says.
“So, if anything, if we’re going to be considered punk in any way, it’s just like, ‘Nah, we’re cool. We’re not going to
brew that. We don’t feel like we should brew that.’”
He shies away from brewing the hip and trendy beers found in most breweries. This is his way of “keeping it real” by sticking to the things he knew and loved growing up in the South Bay.
“We brew lagers. We brew a lot of lagers because that’s pretty much what our demographic is going to migrate to,” Garcia says.
“In the South Bay, we grew up drinking Pacifico, Tecates, Coronas. That was our beer. So, opening up here, we knew the demographic would be more in tune with drinking those styles of beer.”
And his patrons love the Mexican lagers. They order it more than any IPA or sour beer. And that’s the way Garcia likes it.
“You know what? That was always our plan: to have a legit Mexican lager. That was around the time that the ‘wave’ hit and everybody’s making a Mexican lager. It’s a cornerstone of the brewery for us. It’s our core beer. It outsells everything, hands down. So, it moves. It’s one of those beers that we just keep brewing.”
The moniker is a nod to Marshall and Garcia’s stints in local punk bands as students at Bonita High School.
“Yeah, it’s so punk, we went to Bonita High School—you know, the east side of Chula Vista,” Garcia quips.
Their downstairs office now houses a few of their old Fender amps and microphones and booms. So, does this mean they are getting the band back together?
“We grew up playing punk music together and you never know, once we clean them off, we might start playing again,” Marshall says.
Thr3e Punk Ales features live punk bands on the weekends, which has attracted well-known names along
the way.
“John’s favorite band is Unwritten Law, and his favorite musician is Scott Russo, so we tracked him down and had him come in and play,” Garcia says.
“He did an acoustic show with a drummer and that was cool. We still keep in touch with him. He’s a fan of the brewery. We’re obviously fans of his. We grew up listening to him. And the idea of Thr3e Punks Ale was that. It was about the punk music that we grew up listening to. Our mural on the wall is an homage to the bands that we grew up listening to and what we still enjoy listening to today. It’s a nice mix of Dead Kennedys, Minor Threat, Pennywise and Strung Out. So, it’s old school, with more of that whiny bro style of punk that was around when we were playing.”
Garcia says they’re successful because they’re locals and therefore come off as genuine. He adds that a lot of people want to “fake the funk” by coming from elsewhere and opening a business in Chula Vista. But he says Chula Vistans are savvy as well as loyal and can smell a rat from a mile away. They can also tell if people are genuine or if they’re just here to make a quick buck.
“We’re from here. Our patrons know we’re from here, so in turn they’re loyal to us. And there’s no need to be loyal to a brewery. You know if you can get a beer here, you can get a beer anywhere. So, I feel like what people are loyal to is that fact that we are from here and we’re genuine,” Garcia adds.
Being genuine also means having your finger on the pulse of the community and knowing what their passions are. Sundays are a popular day downtown and Garcia sees people hitting up the shops, eateries and breweries. He features a Sunday event that has proven popular with the local crowd.
“Sundays with Glasses!” Garcia blurts out. “Chris Glasses is one of our lead beertenders at the brewery, and he has Micheladas and he offers our sour beer with Chamoy and Tajín rims. People love it. They come down specifically for that.”
Garcia loves the local neighborhood vibe of the Third Street District and has sensed a resurgent pride among the
locals here.
“Down here, I feel like the patrons gravitate toward that,” he says. “Especially on the weekends, on Sundays, when we’re here. We just see the people ping-ponging back and forth up and down the block. This is their area. People take pride in being from Chula Vista.
“You know what else is cool? It’s kind of weird, but everybody is starting to get the Chula Vista tattoo, (Chula Vista city seal) so you’ll start seeing a lot of people come in and they have their Chula Vista tattoo. We have a lot of Chula Vista natives come in and show us their ink.”
That neighborhood pride feeds Garcia’s passion for doing what he loves.
“The brewery is almost like a neighborhood living room where people come to enjoy the beer and music, plus gather for the big soccer games,” he says.
The goal was to essentially put beer, punk music and soccer in a blender and spew a brewery and tasting room, Garcia adds. It didn’t take long for patrons to realize Thr3e Punk Ales is killer. The room shows “football” matches and incredible music.
“Those three components dictate our path,” he adds.