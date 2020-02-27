Little Italy’s Piazza della Famiglia was designed with family in mind.
Whether it’s a work family or blood relatives, Piazza della Famiglia wants to show Little Italy visits a good time.
“It’s such a unique space that’s really new to the Little Italy neighborhood,” says spokesman Curt Brooker. “It’s wide open. It has incredible views all the way to the bay. It’s such a great space to meet up on an everyday basis.”
Opened in March 2018, the Piazza della Famiglia is a 10,000-square-foot European-style public square. Created by the Little Italy Association and developer H.G. Fenton, Piazza della Famiglia features unique architecture and design, an Italian-style fountain and spectacular views of the San Diego Bay.
“The piazza was designed and built to be a public space to enjoy the Mercado,” Brooker says about the farmers market. “It’s really built for people to enjoy Little Italy. Our goal is to really bring in some of these groups and to let people from San Diego and those from different business trips or outings enjoy it, too.”
The piazza has 7,400 square feet of available event space. The area is aglow with overhead market lights and seasonal hanging plants and planters. Even more, there are many nearby food options to choose from like Little Italy Food Hall, Morning Glory, Frost Me Café & Bakery and Farmer’s Table.
Venue manager Erin Rudolf says Little Italy and Piazza della Famiglia is a nice break from the traditional San Diego haunts.
“Most convention groups have done the Gaslamp block party idea,” she says. “Little Italy is the dining hub of San Diego right now. It’s desirable. They can have events in one of the most beautiful places in the city and still have the vibe of being Downtown. In Little Italy, the area is very clean and having those views and creating experiences that you’re in Italy is amazing.”
Brooker agrees.
“It’s one of the most unique areas in San Diego,” Brooker says. “It’s one of the only places in Southern California where you can still walk around with alcohol. Guests can enjoy a glass of wine and walk into the piazza, which doesn’t have fencing, and sit down at the tables and chairs and enjoy yourself.”
The venue’s lights—even those around the fountain—can be customized to reflect the company’s or group’s theme.
“It’s up-lit and really pretty at night,” Brooker says. “The surrounding venues off the piazza are amazing, too. It’s really cool to give (clients) the opportunity to not stick with one concept. They can do something similar to a progressive dinner or dine around.”