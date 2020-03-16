Herringbone Brunch All Week
DAILY
Who says Brunch should only be reserved for the weekends? Herringbone’s “Brunch All Week” features a variety of selections including lobster frittata with roasted squash, caramelized onions, crème fraîche, chives and breakfast potatoes. Or, try the Herringbone Benedict with hot smoked salmon, sautéed spinach and bearnaise sauce. Add endless rose to your meal for $25.
Herringbone La Jolla, 7837 Herschel Avenue, La Jolla, 858.459.0221,
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., prices vary.
Lobster Roll & Rose
WEDNESDAYS
Herringbone features “fish-meets-field” California coastal cuisine with an emphasis on line-caught seafood, high-quality meats and locally sourced produce. The cuisine uses market-driven ingredients and a curated wine selection that allows guests to set sail on a unique dining experience. On Wednesdays, treat yourself to a lobster roll and a glass of rose for only $25.
Herringbone La Jolla, 7837 Herschel Avenue, La Jolla, 858.459.0221,
4 p.m. to close, $25.
Sheerwater Breakfast Buffet
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Experience the warm ocean breeze at the Hotel del Coronado’s delightful beachfront restaurant. On weekends enjoy an expansive breakfast buffet. Sections include a variety of egg dishes, meats, waffles and south of the border favorites. Sheerwater,
Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange
Avenue, Coronado, 619.522.8100,
hoteldel.com, 7 to 11 a.m., prices vary.
St. Patrick’s Day
MARCH 17
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with tasty corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, Guinness stew or Irish bangers and mash at Stout Public House. The neighborhood Irish pub features all of the favorites and a wide selection of libations to celebrate the holiday.
Stout Public House, 1125 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter, 619.702.7933, stoutsd.com, times vary, prices vary.
Butterfly Jungle Preview Dinner
MARCH 20
Get a special preview of the Butterfly Jungle before it opens to the public, followed by a delectable four-course, spring-inspired dinner and a presentation by a Safari Park wildlife care specialist. Each spring, Safari Park’s Hidden Jungle is filled with thousands of colorful butterflies. Inside this rainforest greenhouse, guests will see many varieties of butterflies. Watch as they sip nectar from flowers and feeders.
San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, 619.718.3000, sdzsafaripark.org,
5 to 7:30 p.m., $69.95.
Albert’s Spring Winemakers
Dinner
MARCH 21
Albert’s Chef Grant Toraason and Executive Chef Carissa Giacalone have created a special four-course gourmet meal to accompany exceptional selections from Hall & Walt Wines. The event begins with a reception with animal ambassadors in the Treetops Banquet Room. Dinner will be served after at Albert’s Restaurant. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Treetops Banquet Room and Albert’s Restaurant, San Diego Zoo, 2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park, 619.718.3000, sandiegozoo.org, 6 to 10 p.m., $82.
“Fly!” Cast Meet and Greet Brunch
MARCH 22
The Lodge at Torrey Pines and La Jolla Playhouse are partnering to host a special culinary and musical event celebrating the West Coast premiere of “Fly!” The musical looks at J.M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy.” Cast members will perform several numbers from the production, while guests enjoy an intimate brunch.
The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, 858.453.4420, lodgeattorreypines.com, 10 a.m. to noon, $120.
Easter Brunch
APRIL 12
Grab your friends and family for a delicious and bountiful springtime brunch buffet at the Hunte Nairobi Pavilion. After guests’ meal, they will explore the 1,800-acre Safari Park, which is home to more than 2,600 animals representing more than 300 species. The park showcases herd-style animals from the plains and savannas of Africa and Asia that normally roam together in the wild. Admission not included.
San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, 619.718.3000, sdzsafaripark.org,
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $20.95-$52.95.
Easter Champagne Brunch
APRIL 12
Savor the bounty of spring at the champagne Easter brunch in the Crown Room or Ballroom. Then, head out into the spring sunshine for a colorful egg hunt. Capture these moments forever with a family photo with the Easter Bunny. The Easter brunch will feature regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine and carving stations, a chilled seafood bar, made-to-order mimosas and bloody marys, a colorful Easter dessert bar, and live musical entertainment.
Crown Room, Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Avenue, Coronado, 619.522.8100, hoteldel.com, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $65-$145.
Gospel Brunch
APRIL 12
Celebrate Easter at the House of Blues’ gospel brunch. The experience includes local talent performing traditional and contemporary gospel songs. The buffet features breakfast favorites, carving stations, southern specialties and desserts. Save room for the signature chicken and waffles.
House of Blues San Diego, 1055 Fifth Avenue, Downtown, 619.299.2583,
10 a.m. and 1 p.m., $49.