Chuao Chocolatier Factory Tour
THURSDAYS AND FRIDAYS
Book a guided tour of Chuao Chocolatier’s Joy Factory and learn about the chocolate master who started it all. Taste the company’s most-admired chocolate bars and bonbons. See where the chocolates are crafted and ready to be shared and cherished with the world.
Chuao Chocolatier Joy Factory & HQ, 2350 Camino Vida Roble, Suite 101, Carlsbad, chuaochocolatier.com, times vary, $15.
La Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts
SUNDAYS
Every Sunday in the Riford Library’s patio, sample high-quality teas from around the world. The Jolla World Tea Enthusiasts is a club run by people who love high-quality teas, rare teas, exotic teas and teas from around the world. Experience the tea and the history behind each.
La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Avenue, La Jolla, 858.552.1657, sandiego.librarymarket.com, 2 to 5 p.m., free.
Tiki Brunch
SUNDAYS
On Sundays, get your tiki on with a brunch that offers the likes of shishito peppers with crispy garlic, bonito flake, and ponzu for starters, as an appetizer selection. For your main course, try the grass skirt breakfast sandwich or a tender belly pork belly rice bowl with housemade kimchi. Spirit selections include Good Morning Vietnam, made with Trinidad rum, coconut rum, coffee liqueur, French roast and condensed milk.
The Grass Skirt, 910 Grand Avenue, Pacific Beach, 858.412.5237, thegrassksirt.com, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., prices vary.
Oceana Champagne Brunch
SUNDAYS
A weekly tradition, this Sunday Champagne Brunch blends panoramic Mission Bay views with a carefully selected menu. Along with champagne and mimosas, guests are treated to a made-to-order entrée of their choice, as well as an all-you-can-eat display of fresh sushi, shrimp, crab, fruit, salads and antipasto selections. Presented by Executive Chef Steven Riemer.
Oceana Coastal Kitchen, 3999 Mission Boulevard, Mission Bay, 858.5398635, catamaranresort.com, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $30-$65.
Tickle My Taco Tuesday!
TUESDAYS
The New Gossip Grill has been Southern California’s full-time women’s bar since 2009. The Nicky Award Winner also features a kitchen, and on Tuesdays offers $2.50 tacos and $5 totchos and margaritas. The kitchen closes at 10 p.m., and when the sun sets, the bar transforms into a dance nightclub for the ladies. Don’t worry; they also play nice with the boys and everyone in between.
The New Gossip Grill, 1220 University Avenue, Hillcrest, 619.260.8023, gossipgrill.com, noon to 10 p.m., prices vary.
Dinner with a View: A Unique Pop-Up Dining Experience
TO MARCH 8
Attendees will be seated in intimate, clear, frameless geodesic domes transformed into terrariums, each highlighting terrains found across the world. This premium pop-up features a three-course blind menu featuring meat, fish and vegan options prepared by an acclaimed chef. Each dome can accommodate four to six guests. Beverages not included.
Liberty Station Central Promenade, 2875 Dewey Road, Point Loma, dinnerwithaview.ca, times vary, $199.99 plus dome rental.
Winter Waters: A Sustainable Series by JoJo and Friends, featuring Chef Diego Galicia
FEBRUARY 24
Chef JoJo will be joined by Mixtli co-owner and chef Diego Galicia, with a portion of the evening’s proceeds benefiting the Berry Good Foundation. The San Antonio-based Mixtli specializes in progressive Mexican fine cuisine, with a menu that travels, offering a tour in Mexican gastronomy. The restaurant sits 12 guests per night, serving more than 10 courses, and rotates every 45 days. Winter Waters is San Diego’s only sustainability-focused dinner series.
Serēa, 1500 Orange Avenue, Coronado, 619.435.6611, sereasandiego.com/winter-waters, 6 to 9 p.m., $120.
Truffle Dinner
MARCH 5
Black truffles are featured in four original courses, like beef tartare and pasta.
Giardino, 8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove, 619.825.7112, giardinosd.com, info@giardinosd.com, 6:30 p.m., $99.
A Taste of Two Legends
MARCH 7
An evening full of Morton’s cuisine paired perfectly with Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars wine. Passed appetizers include caviar blini and duck rillettes on crostini. The salad course includes a burrata, pear and prosciutto salad. Entrée is porcini-rubbed filet mignon.
Morton’s The Steakhouse, 285 J Street, Gaslamp, 619.696.3369, mortons.com, 6:30 p.m., $135.
Mexico in a Bottle
MARCH 8
What began as an event to tell and celebrate the story of mezcal has evolved to showcase the growing craft beverage scene in Mexico. No longer just an agave-driven movement, rum, whiskey, botanicals, liqueurs, bitters, wine and beer are making their way into the market. The story of mezcal and these other elixirs isn’t just about alcohol; each contains a piece and flavor of Mexican culture and a link to history, tradition, food, art and music.
Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Avenue, Sherman Heights, mexinabottle.com,
4 p.m. to 7 p.m., $60-$75.
Notorious B.R.U.N.C.H.
MARCH 14
Music and food come together on the second Saturday of the month. Get off your seat and brunch around with the sickest throwback hip-hop beats. This Gaslamp favorite features a brunch menu and themed cocktails like Gin and Juice, Bust a Lime and What a Man-Mosa.
Searsucker, 611 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.233.7327, searsucker.com, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., prices vary.
Tijuana Hold the Meat Vegan Eats
MARCH 14
Nothing compares to the almighty taco. Turista Libre offers a special vegan tour that takes visitors to the edges of Tijuana in search of the city’s Mexico’s culinary superstar. Tickets include roundtrip border transportation, courses at three vegan eateries, and dessert at an artisan ice cream parlor. The group meets on the U.S. side of the Pedwest border crossing, with an estimated return at 5 p.m.
Virginia Avenue Transit Center, San Ysidro, U.S. Side of Border, touristalibre.com, 10 a.m., $70.
Abnormal Beer Dinner with Gravity Heights
MARCH 16
The Abnormal Dinner Series is back with the first quarterly beer dinner of the year. Abnormal Beer Co. and The Cork and Craft will host an elevated dinner in collaboration with Gravity Heights. The multicourse meal is presented by The Cork and Craft Executive Chef Scott Cannon and Gravity Heights’ Culinary Director Ryan Johnston. Each of the chef’s courses will be paired with beers from Abnormal and Gravity Heights.
The Cork and Craft, 16990 Via Tazon, Rancho Bernardo, 858.618.2463, thecorkandcraft.com, 6 to 9 p.m., $69.