Seven Seas Craft Beer and Food Festival
TO MAY 7
Sip and sample your way around the world of international street food traditions, craft beers and wines, and enjoy live musical performances along the way. Waves of flavor will tantalize the taste buds with gourmet offerings created by SeaWorld’s culinary team. Craft beer and wine tasting enthusiasts will love the array of selections available at the festival.
SeaWorld San Diego, 500 SeaWorld Drive, Mission Bay, 619.222.4732, seaworld.com/sandiego, times vary, prices vary.
Hoppy Hour
DAILY
Hillcrest Brewing’s Hoppy Hour features its craft beers produced with the finest malts from Rahr Malting Co. Specials include $2 off San Diego HBC craft beer. Also enjoy special pricing on slices of pizza, wings and breadsticks. Drink specials are also available. “Hoppy Hour” is available seven days a week.
Hillcrest Brewing Company, 1458 University Avenue, Hillcrest, 619.269.4323, hillcrestbrewingcompany.com,
3 to 6 p.m., prices vary.
Industry Mondays
MONDAYS
After a long hard weekend working the bar, restaurant and in the brewing industry, fellow brothers and sisters in the industry can enjoy a night off for a drink. Thorn Brewing offers $3.25 pints during Industry Mondays. Bring proof you’re in the industry with a pay stub.
Thorn Brewing Barrio Logan,
1745 National Avenue, Barrio Logan, 619.255.9679, thorn.beer, 4 to 10 p.m., prices vary.
Societe Brewing Public Tours
SATURDAYS
Societe Brewing Company is a production brewery named as an homage to beer as the planet’s greatest social uniter. Beer brings people together for centuries. Free public brewery tours are available on Saturday afternoons. Check in with a bartender, grab a beer and a ticket and enjoy.
Societe Brewing, 8262 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Kearny Mesa, 858.598.5409, societebrewing.com,
2 p.m. and 4 p.m., free.
Beer & Fondue
MARCH 21
Learn the ins and outs of creating award-winning beers, ciders and hard seltzers at The Melting Pot. During this class, guests will learn how to pair world-class craft beers with cheese fondue and assorted charcuterie. The class is held on the third Saturday of every month. The guest brewery for March is Mikkeller. Must be 21 and older to attend.
The Melting Pot, 8980 University Center Lane, La Jolla, 858.638.1700, themeltingpot.com, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., $35.
Best Coast Beer Fest
MARCH 21
San Diego’s favorite cancer-hating, beer-loving festival brings together more than 100 breweries from across the Best Coast. Nearly 5,000 beer lovers will sip on more than 200 selections. The beers will be perfectly paired with unbeatable views of San Diego Bay and the downtown skyline. Every ticket sold helps young adult cancer patients and survivors.
Embarcadero Marina Park North, 400 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego Marina, bestcoastbeerfest.com, noon to 4 p.m., prices vary.
Pucks & Pints III
MARCH 21
The third annual Pucks & Pints brings together the San Diego Gulls, Stockton Heat, Phil’s BBQ and craft beer. This ice hockey event supports local charities.
Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.255.9679, thorn.beer, 12:30 to 10 p.m., $50.
Hoppy Yoga
MARCH 22
Yoga and beer—two ancient traditions with proven health benefits. This all-levels yoga class doesn’t take itself too seriously, but the yoga class will get your blood pumping. Class fee includes your choice of a pint or a flight. BYOMat, no previous yoga or beer experience required. Reserve your spot in advance.
Green Flash Brewing Co., 6550 Mira Mesa Boulevard, Sorrento Valley, 858.622.0085, greenflashbrew.com, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., $25.
91X Presents the North Park Festival of Beers
APRIL 4
Get ready for an afternoon of unlimited beer sampling from more than 40 local craft breweries. The festival is located on El Cajon Boulevard, in front of the historic Lafayette Hotel. This year’s expanded footprint offers live music, arts and crafts, and food. VIP tickets holders get in at noon.
The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, 2223 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park, 91x.com, 1 to 4 p.m.,
$40-$50.
The Brewery Comedy Tour
APRIL 14
Find out which Green Flash beer pairs best with hysterical laughter. More than a dozen New York and Los Angeles stand-ups are on the road, sampling the local fare and brews and providing the finest and funniest in comedy entertainment. This stop is set to feature a lineup whose credits include top festivals, TV and major club appearances.
Green Flash Brewing Co., 6550 Mira Mesa Blvd, Sorrento Valley, 858.622.0085, greenflashbrew.com,
7 to 8:30 p.m., $14.