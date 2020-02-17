Tarot
WEDNESDAYS
Have a drink and find out your past, present and future. Start with happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m., where $7 wells, drafts, sangrias and house wines are featured. Then, at 7 p.m., free tarot card readings will be offered by a reader with an extensive background in astrology and numerology.
Vin de Syrah, 901 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.234.4166, syrahwineparlor.com, 5 to 7 p.m., prices vary.
Curbside Bites Food Truck Markets - Downtown Lunch
FEBRUARY 19 AND FEBRUARY 26
Work Downtown? Simply looking for new and exciting dining trends? Sick of the same old fast food? Head to the Curbside Bites Food Truck Market on B Street. Once a week, during lunch-time hours, a rotating collection of the area’s best food-truck operators converge for a dining experience that is constantly evolving.
B Street between India and Columbia streets, Downtown, curbsidebites.com, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., prices vary.
BBQ, Brews & Blues
THURSDAYS
Inspired by the olive trees, gardens and villas that dot the Mediterranean coastline, this Rancho Bernardo Inn restaurant melds the classic and the unexpected. Fresh and modern, the seasonal menus feature Mediterranean cuisine with a Southern California twist. On Thursdays, enjoy the sounds of blues music while enjoying a $24 barbecue plate and $4 draft beer.
Veranda Fireside Lounge and Restaurant, 17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, Rancho Bernardo, 844.338.9275, ranchobernardoinn.com, 5 to 9 p.m., prices vary.
Wine Tastings
FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS
Vin de Syrah offers wine tastings every Friday and Saturday at the establishment’s 12-foot candlelit tasting table. The experience includes three full glasses of wine and three hand-selected food pairings. Be prepared for a fun and edgy evening with one of two in-house sommeliers. The tactless and outrageous tastings will have guests talking about Syrah for weeks. Book in advance.
Vin de Syrah, 901 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.234.4166, syrahwineparlor.com, 8 p.m., $45.
Gaslamp Quarter Mardi Gras
FEBRUARY 22
Get into the Mardi Gras spirit and enjoy New Orleans-inspired bites and carnival-inspired cocktails throughout Gaslamp Quarter, with beads at every stop. After the libations, head to the carnival afterparty, as Brazilian Productions brings an epic night of music, dancing and entertainment. Ticket includes 20 sips, 20 bites, and the secret afterparty.
Various locations, Gaslamp, 619.233.5008, sdmardigras.com, 1 to 5 p.m., $30-$50.
Trivia Night
FEBRUARY 26
South Park Brewing Company is the award-winning sister brewpub to the iconic beer haven Hamilton’s Tavern. The small-batch brewery offers a large and diverse selection of award-winning beers and features food from South Park Kitchen. On trivia night, showcase the team’s brilliance, win prizes and claim the title of an all-around boss.
South Park Brewing, 1517 30th Street, South Park, 619.610.9038, southparkbrewing.com, trivia begins 6 p.m., prices vary.
New Zealand Wine Dinner
MARCH 1
Join The Cork and Craft for its first wine dinner of the year. Guests can enjoy an intimate dining experience featuring a four-course menu full of regional cuisine and wines from New Zealand.
The Cork and Craft, 16990 Via Tazon, Rancho Bernardo, 858.618.2463, thecorkandcraft.com, time TBA, $75.
Game Night
MARCH 3
Interested in having fun and meeting people? Get your game on! This hosted tournament-style game night will challenge all your party game skills: drawing, guessing and acting. Come as a team, bring a friend or just show up. The hosts will take care of the rest. All of the games are easy to learn, fun to play and team oriented.
Green Flash Brewing Co., 6550 Mira Mesa Boulevard, Mira Mesa, 858.622.0085, greenflashbrew.com, 6 to 9 p.m., prices vary.
Festa Della Donna
MARCH 8
Giardino owner Karina Kravalis invites guests in to toast to International Women’s Day, which is known as Festa Della Donna in Italy. As a special treat, women who dine at the restaurant that day will receive a complimentary dessert from the chef with their meal, plus $5 glasses of sparkling rose all day.
Giardino, 8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove, 619.825.7112, giardinosd.com, all day, various prices.
Shamrock 2020
MARCH 14
Celebrating 25 years of Irish revelry, San Diego shamROCK is back to with the city’s largest St. Patrick’s Day block party. Over 15,000 attendees will enjoy ever-flowing pints of green Bud Light beer and Tullamore Dew whiskey libations. Three stages of nonstop performances by nationally recognized Irish rock and Celtic bands and top DJs will keep the crowd pumped.
Gaslamp, 619.233.5008, sandiegosharmock.com, 2 p.m. to midnight, $59-$129.
Abnormal Beer Co. Fifth Anniversary Party
MARCH 14
Abnormal Beer Co. is turning 5 and to celebrate it is partnering with Bottlecraft in Sorrento Valley. Guests can head to the popular bottle shop on March 14, where Abnormal will have music, local artists, a tap list, guest breweries, merchandise and food trucks. Abnormal Beer Co. will also release its Pi Beer cans at the party, as well as a trio of pie-inspired Berliner Weisse—lemon méringue, key lime and blackberry pies—and a pecan pie imperial stout. It’s all for Pi Day.
Bottlecraft, 11055 Roselle Street, Suite 1204, Sorrento Valley, bottlecraft.com, 4 to 9 p.m., various pricing.
Abnormal Beer Dinner with Gravity Heights
MARCH 16
The Abnormal Dinner Series is back with the first quarterly beer dinner of the year. Abnormal Beer Co. and The Cork and Craft will host an elevated dinner in collaboration with Gravity Heights. The multicourse meal is presented by The Cork and Craft Executive Chef Scott Cannon and Gravity Heights’ Culinary Director Ryan Johnston. Each of the chef’s courses will be paired with beers from Abnormal and Gravity Heights.
The Cork and Craft, 16990 Via Tazon, Rancho Bernardo, 858.618.2463, thecorkandcraft.com, 6 to 9 p.m., $69.
Mission Brewery Tour
ONGOING
Mission Brewery was established in 1913 and, like most breweries of the time, went out of business during the first year of Prohibition. In 2007, it was re-established and eventually relocated to the Historic Wonder Bread Building. Tours are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at various times, and include five tasters. Beer ambassadors will guide you on a behind-the-scenes look at the facility, taking you on a journey from grain to glass.
Mission Brewery, 1441 L Street, East Village, 619.544.0555, missionbrewery.com, times vary, $12.