Former pro surfer Colin Smith was hesitant to embark on a five-day spiritual retreat more than 20 years ago.
But at the urging of his wife, Kerry, the two attended what was then called the Source Seminars, a self-development meditative experience in San Diego.
Now, the couple is running it.
“We were just living our lives,” Colin says. “We had two young children, but we didn’t really have a higher purpose or evaluate much of our lives.
“I came out of it just incredibly happy and viewing life from a whole different perception.”
Colin and his wife transformed a series of retreats to cultivate the Awakening Trainings, which are offered monthly in Southern California.
The program is designed to spark “your innermost being,” Colin explains, by elevating beliefs in “bold possibilities” and removing the “obstacles within.”
Through guided practices, such as sound baths, meditation and breathwork, participants learn how to break free from “self-sabotaging habits”—ultimately allowing them to pursue more purposeful lives.
“The course kind of shakes you up a little bit in an experiential way,” Colin says. “It’s very light on lecture. It’s about speaking your own truth and looking inside yourself to see what has been limiting you.
“We have these rules we set up inside our own existence—most of it is based on past experiences,” he continues. “We’re basically looking to the past to create the future.”
The boutique lessons home in on inner changes stemming from a cellular level, the surfer adds, and can benefit anyone who suffers from anxiety, daily negative self-talk, addiction and unhealthy relationships, among other factors.
Colin says he and his wife believe everyone deserves to be happy and that it is a birthright to live a life that cultivates inner happiness.
“The purpose of all of this is to quiet all of the activity in your brain,” he says. “It’s a deconstruction and slowing down of all the stuff in your brain so that you can start to realize the world is not so offensive and can navigate what’s in front of you.”
The couple, who have two children, began their journey to inner peace 26 years ago through a chance encounter by Kerry’s mother.
Colin explains that his mother-in-law was forced, for lack of a better word, to participate in the wellness retreat.
“Kerry’s mom took the course first—and she didn’t mean to,” he shares. “She’s the type of person that can’t say no and she had an acquaintance that wanted her to do the course. She kept saying, ‘I’d love to do it,’ but had no intention of doing it.
“Somehow the stars aligned and she got backed into a corner and couldn’t say no,” Colin continues. “She did the course and when we went to her graduation, she turned around and looked into her family’s eyes and said, ‘I’m feeling like I’m seeing you for the first time.’”
From that moment on, Colin says, his wife knew her mother had changed.
“It seemed weird, like, what does that mean,” he tells San Diego CityBeat. “But Kerry could see that her mom was in a very altered, beautiful state.”
Shortly after, Kerry underwent the training herself and had a similar experience
From that moment, Colin knew he was along for the ride.
“She had this amazing experience and said, ‘What do you think, would you want to go?’” Colin shares. “I could tell something profound had happened, so I said, ‘Sure,’ and she said, ‘Good, because I already paid for you.’”
Colin says he reached a new level of clarity through the courses by removing the random thoughts and desires that typically clouded his mind on a daily basis.
The most profound lesson, he iterates, was that happiness is an inner experience that can be maintained while the world and people in it are free to unfold and exist as they see fit.
“I felt better than I’d ever felt in my life,” Colin says. “I had so much joy and I was so happy—the thing that was really cool is that you’re happy for no good reason.”
“That’s what was amazing,” he continues. “You don’t need a reason to be happy.”
The groundwork for the trainings was developed in the early ’90s by a psychologist, and then later run by multiple spiritual leaders.
In 2018, Colin and Kerry were hand-picked to carry on the torch of transformation.
And thus, the Awakening Trainings was born.
The duo has since professionally trained with spiritual and thought leaders including Robbins-Madanes Training, Brendon Burchard, Roger Love, Judith Kravitz and many more.
The main schtick for the trainings, Colin explains, is teaching sustainability.
“We try to guide from the backseat, so to speak,” Colin says. “We try to help them figure out a plan that’s going to help them sustain their change.”
He adds, “We don’t want them to need us, we want to empower them. The whole course is designed for people to be independent.”
Colin and his wife offer two levels of enlightenment during the wellness retreat.
The first is called “The Journey Training” and is designed to launch attendees into a life filled with greater purpose and meaning, according to the retreat website.
The five-day experiential training allows guests to reconnect with their True Self, while the Transformational Journey is the next step in evolution.
The level two training emphasizes incorporating the spiritual beliefs into everyday life.
Although the descriptions for the two retreats might be considered vague to some, Colin says, that is entirely the point.
“We don’t tell people what’s coming because then your mind is going to start preparing based on past experiences,” Colin says. “It’s something the attendees need to come and see for themselves.”
The Awakening Trainings
619.631.8569,