San Diego Sockers vs. Ontario Fury
MARCH 22
In the final game of the season, the San Diego Sockers will take off against the Ontario Fury at home. Besides watching the match, it will also be fan appreciation night, so be sure to arrive at the arena early. Fans will receive free T-shirts. The last three times they faced each other, the Sockers had the upper hand over the Fury. If the Fury wants to stop San Diego, the team will have to stop lead goal scorer Kraig Chiles and make sure to finish clinically when in front of the net.
Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 760.795.0017,
sdsockers.com, 5:05 p.m.,
tickets start at $15.
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
MARCH 26
It’s that time again! Baseball returns to San Diego with the Colorado Rockies visiting the Padres on Opening Day. Guests will receive a baseball hat presented by Sycuan Casino Resort.
Petco Park, 100 Park Boulevard,
San Diego, mlb.com/padres, 1:10 p.m.,
visit website for ticket information.
San Diego Gulls vs. Bakersfield Condors
MARCH 27
For the final home game of March, the San Diego Gulls face off against the Bakersfield Condors. The Gulls are sitting points above the Condors in the table, so it should be an easy game for the Gulls to win. For the Condors, this game will be a chance at redemption, but to win they are going have to stop lead goal scorer and assister for the Gulls, center Sam Carrick.
Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, sandiegogulls.com, 7 p.m., tickets start at $18.
San Diego Aztecs Baseball vs. Fresno State
MARCH 29
The San Diego Aztecs and Fresno State will face off for a nonconference game. The first 250 fans who enter the stadium will be given a clear SDSU Tote Bag. The game will be a good preview for later in the season when Fresno and the Aztecs face each other in conference play. Outfielder Jaden Fein should be the standout player for the Aztecs, as he has been hitting well.
Tony Gwynn Stadium, Plaza Deportes, 619. 283.SDSU, goaztecs.com/sports/baseball, 2 p.m., tickets start at $6.
San Diego Aztecs Water Polo vs. Cal Baptist
April 1
In a late Golden Coast Conference match-up, the San Diego Aztecs take on Cal Baptist in the pool that could determine who makes it to the Golden Coast Championship. The Aztecs have looked strong in the Golden Coast Conference, but they are at just about .500 when it comes to the overall season. Karli Canale, the team’s big goal scorer, will look to have a standout game to lead her team to victory.
Aztec Aquaplex, 5375 Remington Road, 619.283.SDSU, goaztecs.com/sports/womens-water-polo.com, 4 p.m.,
free admission.
Tour De Cure Walk / Run
APRIL 4
An opportunity to fight against diabetes once again returns to San Diego on April 4. Bring the whole family for a day of inspiring and powerful stories and to raise money going toward finding a cure for diabetes. The American Diabetes Association has made sure the event is accessible to everyone.
De Anza Cove, 3000 N. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, 619.234.9897,
diabetes.org, 5 a.m., main activities
start at 11 a.m., races start times
depend on the race, registration $30.
San Diego Legion vs. Houston SaberCats
April 5
For the first game in April, the San Diego Legion takes on the Houston SaberCats at home. The match is the first time the two teams will duke it out this season. It will be a chance for the Legion to see the SaberCats’ new talent like Jake Christmann (Scrum-Half), Nicolas Solveyra (Prop) and Diego Fortuny (Hooker). Last season, San Diego defeated the SaberCats 17-13 at home.
Torero Stadium, 5998 Alcala Park,
San Diego, 619.260.7550, sdlegion.com, 2 p.m., tickets start at $22.
Women’s Softball San Diego State Aztecs vs. Boise State
April 11
A late-season dual sees the San Diego State Aztecs take on the Boise State Broncos for a game that can determine the outcome of the Mountain West Conference. The series is the only time the Aztecs take on the Broncos this season, so this game will be a chance for the Aztecs to see the Broncos’ 2020 draft class.
SDSU Softball Stadium, Plaza Deportes, San Diego, 619.283.7378,
goaztecs.com/sports/softball, noon,
visit website for ticket information.
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies
APRIL 15
The Rockies return to Petco on Jackie Robinson Day. As the two teams are divisional rivals, this game could shape part of the NL West. This series should be a fun one to watch as the teams will have each other’s numbers by this time. Guests will receive Padres-themed African American Heritage Night hats in honor of Jackie Robinson and all the players will wear No. 42.
Petco Park, 100 Park Boulevard, 619.795.5555, mlb.com/padres,
7:10 p.m., tickets start at $16.