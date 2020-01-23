San Diego State Men’s Basketball vs. Boise State
JANUARY 11
The Aztecs take on Boise State, who have proven early in the season that they could challenge the best teams in the Mountain West Conference. They’re looking to come into San Diego and hand SDSU a loss. The two teams split their pair of games last season, with each winning at home.
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, 619.283.7378, goaztecs.com, 7 p.m., tickets start at $20.
San Diego State Women’s Basketball vs. Fresno State
JANUARY 15
The Aztec women continue with their 2019-20 season, taking on Fresno State. The Bulldogs have been reinvigorated by a pair of twin freshmen guards, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who lead the team despite their young age.
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, 619.283.7378, goaztecs.com, 6:30 p.m., tickets start at $7.
San Diego Sockers vs. Mesquite
JANUARY 19
The Sockers continue their 2019-20 season of indoor soccer by taking on Mesquite. It is also Family Fiesta Fanfest and First Responders Night, meaning the fans will receive a promotional pen and bookmark and first responders will be honored throughout the night.
Pachenga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, 866.799.4625, sdsockers.com, 5:05 p.m., tickets start at $15.
Farmers Insurance Open
JANUARY 22 TO JANUARY 26
Watch as some of the world’s top golfers take on Torrey Pines in one of the best tournaments held at the beginning of each calendar year. Enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather, and cheer on your favorite golfers or stay put at your favorite hole to see each contestant come by.
Torrey Pines Golf Course, 11480 N Torey Pines Road, La Jolla, 858.452.3226, farmersinsuranceopen.com, times vary by day, general admissions tickets start at $65.
San Diego Gulls vs. San Jose Barracuda
JANUARY 31
The Gulls return from the AHL All-Star break with a home game to end the month of January. They take on in-state rival Barracuda to face off for the second half of the season.
Pachenga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.224.4171, 7 p.m., tickets start at $19.
San Diego Gulls vs. Tucson Roadrunners
FEBRUARY 7
The Gulls face off against the Tucson Roadrunners in an early February game to close the gap between the two teams. Along with the intense game, the fans can also enjoy a $2 Bud Light because it is Bud Light Night at Pachenga Arena.
Pachenga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.224.4171, 7 p.m., tickets start at $19.
San Diego State Men’s Basketball vs. New Mexico
FEBRUARY 11
The Aztecs take on New Mexico, who will be looking to improve upon its rankings in the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies arrive in San Diego looking to pick up a difficult win against the SDSU squad.
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, 619.283.7378, goaztecs.com, 8 p.m., tickets start at $20.
San Diego Sockers vs. Baltimore Blast
FEBRUARY 12
It’s an old rivalry renewed as the Sockers take on the Blast for the second time in the 2019-20 season. The teams are 1-1 when it comes to goals scored, so it looks to be anyone’s match. It will be Vinicius Dantas of Baltimore or Slavisa Ubiparipovic of San Diego’s to step up and take reins for their teams.
Pachenga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.224.4171, 7:35 p.m., tickets start at $15.
San Diego State Women’s Basketball vs. Boise State
FEBRUARY 15
In the middle of tough conference play, San Diego’s women’s basketball takes on Boise State. The Broncos are sitting pretty in the division, looking to pick up yet another win on the road. Make sure to get to the game early, as it is the PLAY4KAY Pink Game, where the first 500 fans will get a pink SDSU T-shirt.
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, 619.283.7378, goaztecs.com, 1 p.m., tickets start at $6.