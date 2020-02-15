San Diego Gulls vs. San Jose Barracuda
FEBRUARY 22
After a rocky season, the Gulls will look to pick up a few more points when they face off against San Jose Barracuda. With about 10 points separating the two teams, it should be an easy win for the Gulls. The last time they played one another, on February 5, the Gulls won 4-2. It’s Country Night, so come early at 5 p.m. for the Bud Light pregame tailgate and the cowboy hat giveaway.
Pachenga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.224.4171, sandiegogulls.com, 7 p.m., tickets start at $26.
Men’s Basketball San Diego Aztecs vs. Colorado State
FEBRUARY 25
The final home game of the San Diego Aztec’s historic season finds them playing Colorado State. It will be the second time the Aztecs take on the Rams this season. The last result was a dominant showing by the Aztecs as they outscored the rams by 22 points. This match should be no different, as SDSU is sitting comfortably at the top of the Mountain West standings. The Aztecs will look to pick up yet another win on their dominant journey to the Mountain West Championships.
Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, College West, 619.594.0234, goaztecs.com, 8 p.m., tickets start at $55.
Women’s Basketball San Diego Aztecs vs. Nevada
FEBRUARY 27
The women’s basketball team finishes its season at home against Nevada. The last time the two teams faced off the game came down to the wire, as the Aztecs lost by a shot that was taken with 3 seconds left. It will be up to Taylor Kalmer, the team’s lead scorer, to turn the tides on February 27. The game is also Senior Night.
Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, College West, 619.494.0234, goaztecs.com, 5:30 p.m., tickets start at $6.
San Diego Seals vs. Rochester Knighthawks
MARCH 7
With about a quarter of the season left, the Seals face off against the Rochester Nights. Both teams are sitting near the bottom of their respective tables, and the game could be a chance to show they are not the worst team in the NLL. The game looks to favor the Seals, as they have scored more goals than Rochester and on average do a bit better on winning face-offs.
Pachenga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.224.4171, sealslax.com, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $20.
San Diego Legion vs. Rugby United New York
MARCH 8
With the Major League Rugby season in full swing, San Diego Legion prepares to play Rugby United New York. The Legion sits at the top of the table in close contention with the Seattle Seawolves, Toronto Arrows and Rugby United. For the Legion, it would be a chance to separate themselves from the Seawolves, and for Rugby United it would be chance to take over at the top of the table. The match will be a tale of two sides with Cathal Marsh of Rugby United and Joe Pietersen of San Diego Legion competing for dominance. It should be a close one as the two top teams face off.
Torero Stadium, 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, 619.260.7550, sdlegion.com, 4 p.m., tickets start at $18.
San Diego Sockers vs. Tacoma Stars
MARCH 8
With the 2020 season drawing toward the end and an even 20 games already played in the season, the Sockers are looking to push into the Major Arena Soccer League playoffs. One of their must-win matches comes against the Stars on March 8. The last time the two teams competed, the Sockers took the game by a score of 8-6. Slavisa Ubiparipovic was a big part of the win on December 22 as he netted three goals for the Sockers. The stars are going to have to look out for Ubiparipovic because he will be looking to do repeat on March 8. Tonight is Military Appreciation Night. All fans will be given a souvenir cup.
Pachenga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.224.4171, sdsockers.com, 5:05 p.m., tickets start at $15.
San Diego Strike Force vs. Cedar Rapids River Kings
MARCH 8
With the “real” football season over, indoor football begins. The now-1-year-old San Diego Strike Force prepares for yet another season at Pachenga Arena. In the second game of its second season, San Diego Strike Force takes on the Cedar Rapids River Kings. Last season, the Strike Force beat Cedar Rapids both times.
Pachenga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway, 619.340.1300, sdstrikeforce.com, 6:05 p.m., tickets start at $15.
San Diego Aztecs Baseball vs. New Mexico State
MARCH 13 TO MARCH 15
About a quarter of the way into the season, the San Diego Aztecs take on New Mexico State in a three-game series. The last time the two teams faced off they split the series.
Tony Gwynn Stadium, Plaza Deportes, 619.283.7378, goaztecs.com/sports/baseball, 6 p.m. March 13 and March 14, 1 p.m. March 15, tickets start at $6.