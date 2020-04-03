Alexander Anderson has a simple goal with his music: Follow your dreams.
The Oceanside native is doing just that.
On March 3, Anderson released his seventh album, appropriately dubbed “Oceanside.” It’s the Berklee College of Music alumni’s seventh as a band leader.
“I want listeners to maximize their potential,” Anderson says. “I want them to look within, look inside themselves and see what they’re searching for. That’s the idea behind the album. It’s a concept album. It’s all tied in together from first song to last song.”
“Oceanside” is Anderson’s continued effort to bring together his jazz/classical and hip-hop/R&B influences.
“I really want to share with the audience this music,” he says. “I’m not working with a team of writers and engineers. This is really something that comes from the heart.”
Anderson was born in Oceanside but raised in San Diego. He started playing the clarinet when he was in the third grade and followed that with the piano. He learned to read music and was schooled on theory but didn’t realize all of that could be bundled into an occupation.
“When I was in high school, I was recording my own songs, writing lyrics, and recording music with guitar, bass and drums, pianos/keyboards on a small two-track recorder and mixing it all.
He moved to Los Angeles in 2017 after studying jazz composition at Berklee.
“I’m still a student, in terms of my mindset,” Anderson says. “I still study jazz. I didn’t consciously decide to pursue being a musician until I was 16. I’m 26 now and a professional musician. I feel like I’m at the beginning. I think this album represents that exact thing.
“I’ve been very fortunate to play and make money. I teach music. I also tune pianos. I juggle so many occupations in the music industry. It’s where I want to be. I meet such incredible people there—so many of my idols. I have great people who keep me convinced that I’m on the right path.”
The heroes he’s met include Quincy Jones and Rakim.
“Running into Quincy Jones was amazing,” he says. “He attracts so many amazing people around him. Rakim is a superhero. He’s your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper. I talk to him about jazz and how you integrate jazz with hip-hop.
“He played the saxophone. He told me to be fearless in knowing that they’re not two different things. I really look up to those who break free of the boxes.”
He’s also inspired by the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, whom, he says, left such a legacy in Los Angeles, and deceased basketball star Kobe Bryant.
“In my music and the jazz community and the black community, these people paved the way. Beyond the topic, they changed humanity,” Anderson says.
“I can only dream of having that type of impact with my music. These are the people I really look up to and aspire to be like. I soak in everything I can. I know a quite a number of Miles Davis’ sidemen. If you’re really into music, you have to be a historian. You have to know who was playing with who, where the genres come from, who was pioneering those things. Those are the people who really inspire me.”
Anderson is also a third of the way through a screenplay based on “Oceanside.”
“If anyone out there is into doing videography/filmmaking, I would love for them to reach out to me,” he says.
“I need the right team to produce the movie. It’s really an album for the people. It’s an album I made for myself, my friends and my family.
The plan is to perform in Europe as soon as he can and then return to the States to play.
“I want the audience or the viewer to come up with their own interpretation of my music,” he says. “It’s hard for me to say what I want them to get out of ‘Oceanside’ other than follow your dreams and shoot for the stars.”
Alexander Anderson