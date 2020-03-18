Christina Fuoco-Karasinski
>> San Diego CityBeat
erry Cottle wants to keep his Rooftop Cinema Club fresh—for himself, locals and visitors.
This year, when the season kicks off on April 1 with “Wedding Crashers,” movie lovers will see a spring program that spans across multiple genres and features new releases, classic films, fan favorites and theme nights.
Rooftop Cinema Club is four floors above ground with unparalleled views of the San Diego skyline at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the films following at 7:30 or 8 p.m.
“One thing with Rooftop Cinema Club is our program is constantly evolving,” says Cottle, a Wimbledon, England, native.
“We’re putting out a longer program and catering more to the tourist market. We’re releasing the schedule three months at a time, so people coming into town can plan in advance and the locals can plan in advance.”
Cottle is serious about film and the quality of what he and his team do.
“We’re a fun company and we like to do things differently,” he says. “We’ll do monthly theme events.”
The first theme event is Thursday, April 16, when Rooftop Cinema Club celebrates the 49th birthday of the late Tejano pop star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez with a special open-caption screening of “Selena,” starring Jennifer Lopez. All guests will receive complimentary “Selena” keepsake.
“On May 21, we’re doing ‘Hustlers,’” Cottle says. “We’ll have a singalong to JLo and Cardi B on the screen. We’re doing a ‘Wooftop’ dog-friendly screening on April 11 with ‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.’”
On May 1, Rooftop Cinema Club honors Kobe Bryant with “Love & Basketball” and makes a donation to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.
A special prom-themed celebration is the following night, May 2, featuring “21 Jump Street.” Prom attire is not required, but highly encouraged.
“We want people to let loose and have a bit more fun,” he says. “Those theme nights are big for us. We’re doing this to make it more fun.
“We’re more than just a movie. Don’t get me wrong. We give a proper movie experience. The projection is top quality. At the same time, we give our audience something extra. On the rooftop, the views are amazing. The food is lovely and the cocktails are great. We play films that are close to people’s hearts and we want to protect that.”
Rooftop Cinema Club is open to adults 18 and older. Tickets start at $17 for a single lounge seat and $20 for a single lounge seat with bottomless popcorn. For couples, Rooftop Cinema Club offers a special double-wide loveseat with bottomless popcorn for two; those tickets are $24. Discounts are available for military personnel with ID.
Schedule of films for the Rooftop Cinema Club
All films start at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday, April 1: “Wedding Crashers”
Thursday, April 2: “When Harry Met Sally...”
Friday, April 3: “Runaway Bride”
Saturday, April 4: “Date Night”
Sunday, April 5: “The Princess Bride”
Wednesday, April 8: “The Greatest Showman: Sing-Along”
Thursday, April 9: “Dazed and Confused”
Friday, April 10: “Romeo + Juliet”
Saturday, April 11: “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”
Sunday, April 12: “The Notebook”
Wednesday, April 15: “Grease: Sing-Along”
Thursday, April 16: “Selena”
Friday, April 17: “There’s Something About Mary”
Saturday, April 18: “10 Things I Hate About You”
Sunday, April 19: “Risky Business”
Wednesday, April 22: “Anchorman”
Thursday, April 23: “Fight Club”
Friday, April 24: “Dirty Dancing”
Saturday, April 25: “50 First Dates”
Sunday, April 26: “Point Break”
Wednesday, April 29: “The Hunger Games”
Thursday, April 30: “Pretty Woman”
Friday, May 1: “Love and Basketball”
Saturday, May 2: “21 Jump Street”
Sunday, May 3: “Pulp Fiction”
Wednesday, May 6: “The Dark Knight,” 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 7: “La La Land,” 8 p.m.
Friday, May 8: “Kick-Ass,” 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 9: “Mean Girls,” 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 10: “13 Going on 30,” 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 13: “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 14: “Pretty in Pink,” 8 p.m.
Friday, May 15: “Bridesmaids,” 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 16: “Grease,” 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 17: “Moulin Rouge,” 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20: “10 Things I Hate About You,” 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 21: “Hustlers,” 8 p.m.
Friday, May 22: “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 23: “Superbad,” 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 24: “Jurassic Park,” 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 27: “Pulp Fiction,” 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 28: “Rebel Without a Cause,” 8 p.m.
Friday, May 29: “The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 30: “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 31: “The Princess Bride,” 8 p.m.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/32PBkQZ