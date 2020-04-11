Through the written word and oral storytelling, people from different backgrounds can make a deeper connection with others.
The San Diego Writers Festival brings together different types of writers to share their stories and to network with other writers.
In its second year, the festival will take place on Saturday, April 4, at three connected locations: the Coronado Public Library, the John D. Spreckels Center and Coronado High School.
The festival was founded by Anastasia Hipkins, Marni Freedman and Jeniffer Thompson. It is sponsored by the San Diego Memoir Writers Association.
Freedman says the three founders wanted to bring writers into a shared space to meet, collaborate and form a larger community.
“We were on the ground in the San Diego writing scene. We knew all of these people, but they didn’t know each other. We had to get everyone together,” Freedman says.
That last year, participants and attendees alike found the event to be very cathartic, Freedman says.
“I think people are struggling a lot. There’s a lot of pain right now. They found it really healing to go and listen to stories that are maybe not their stories, but they felt connected,” Freedman says.
“There’s so much fighting. To have a day where people are listening to one another, that is everything to me.”
The festival doesn’t focus on a specific type of writing but instead highlights a variety of writers, including authors, spoken word poets, playwrights and screenwriters.
Around 120 authors, panelists, performers and speakers will take part in the event in different capacities.
For the trio of founders, it was important to showcase writers with different perspectives and backgrounds.
“We’re really trying to empower different stories that have not been told,” Freedman says.
Scott Gimple, chief content officer and executive director for AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” will give the keynote address and talk about his role on the zombie drama during an interview with KPBS reporter Beth Accomando.
Gimple roomed with Freedman’s husband at film school.
“At that time, they were all obsessed with comic books and felt there was this movement that was going to happen. It’s been really cool to watch him do it. He’s really made something amazing,” Freedman says.
Other featured writers will speak on the topic of “sources of inspiration.”
This year, the festival will spotlight screenwriter and film director Jan Eliasberg, author of the espionage novel “Hannah’s War;” journalist Eilene Zimmerman, author of the memoir “Smacked: A Story of White-Collar Ambition, Addiction and Tragedy;” Rabbi Steve Leder, author of “More Beautiful Than Before: How Suffering Transforms Us;” and Joe Ide, author of the “IQ” detective series.
A prefestival lunch on Friday, April 3, at the public library will include a special talk with featured speaker Jan Eliasberg. Attendees will receive a signed copy of her book “Hannah’s War.”
During the festival, author and civil rights leader Catherine Grace Pope will speak about “Memories: Break the Silence.”
The Writing for Screen Panel will bring together screenwriters and producers such as Mark Brazill, producer and writer for “That ’70s Show” and “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and Kirk Ellis, writer and producer for the HBO miniseries “John Adams” and the TNT miniseries “Into the West.”
Panels and workshops will offer something for people with different interests. They will be centered around topics such as the healing power of writing, finding one truths despite fears, writing about mental health issues or characters with disabilities, and using the senses as a guide when writing or developing a one-man show for theater.
Some panels and workshops will focus on genres such as horror, historical fiction, children’s literature, mysteries or nonfiction.
One panel on “Writing about War” will feature George Galdorisi, a local author and naval aviator from Coronado known for the “Tom Clancy’s Op-Center” series.
Panels and workshops will also give insight into different experiences. One panel, for example, will focus on Latino voices.
For writers, the festival offers workshops and discussions on topics such as building a platform, self-publishing, designing book covers, producing audio books and developing a query and pitch.
The festival will have a unique opportunity for writers to make pitches to literary agents, for no added cost, from 4 to 6 p.m. They need to sign up at 10 a.m. for the Pitch Fest session.
Inside vendor booths, writers will sell and talk about their work, and local writing organizations will provide information about what they do.
Along with panels and workshops, the festival will have musical, spoken word and theatrical performances.
The festival will highlight a range of voices through performances of different art forms, including taiko drumming.
Phil Johnson, a founding partner in Roustabouts Theater Co., will perform his and Freedman’s one-man show “Roosevelt: Charge the Bear,” a piece about Theodore Roosevelt.
The festival will also have a screening of the short film “Isabel,” which will be followed with a talkback with Jonathan Hammond and Cheryl Sonstein.
In the evening, Carrie Danielson will lead a Dime Stories Live open mic session, and Steve Montgomery and Judy Reeves will host Poetry Karaoke.
The nighttime lineup will also include a memoir showcase, a performance by Frontera Drum Fusion and the SWC Puente Drum Circle, and an improv comedy event.
The festival is built around experiences, which are meant to provide further engagement for attendees.
For one workshop, therapist and author Julie Brams will offer an immersive nature walk and writing session.
As part of her workshop “A Walk in My Shoes,” Gloria Chance will encourage attendees to see the world from others’ perspectives.
Throughout the day, cookbook authors will talk about their books and have tasting experiences.
The festival is geared toward people of different ages.
Freedman says like with other areas, the founders wanted to highlight a diversity of voices, especially female authors, in the children’s area.
A live storytelling session will feature female children’s authors Kathleen Krull, Virginia Loh-Hagan, Carrie Hasler, Georgeanne Irvine and Susie Ghahremani.
For families with young children, the event will also feature a concert with the Hullabaloo children’s band, puzzles, games, art and literary projects, a magic show and face painting.
This year, the festival will have food booths with items such as pizza, tacos, kettle corn and lemonade.
For teens, the festival offers workshops on creating a podcast, expressing their point-of-view as a social activist through their writing, and crafting a graphic novel.
The event will also offer teen art installations and a drum and poetry workshop.
The festival encourages young people to get involved through the KidsWrite! Contest, which was themed this year around the topic of “freedom.” More than 200 children and teens took part in the contest.
During the opening ceremony for the festival, the winners will be announced and receive prizes. Freedman says the competition encourages young people to use and believe in their voices.
For authors such as Rabbi Steve Leder, the writing festival offers a chance to reach people with different backgrounds and have deeper discussions about the topics in their books.
Along with publishing three books, Leder is a regular contributor to and guest on “The Today Show” and writes for Time, FoxNews.com, Town and Country, the Los Angeles Times and USA Today.
His sermon on capital punishment appeared on an episode of the TV show “The West Wing.”
Leder, the senior rabbi for Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles, has a personal connection to the Coronado area. As a child growing up in Minnesota, he used to visit Coronado during school vacations.
“Some of the fondest memories of my entire childhood took place in Coronado, walking the beach with my dad, riding my bike around the island,” Leder says.
During his return to Coronado, the religious leader, scholar and author will discuss his book, which looks at how it is possible to take something meaningful from one’s pain to become a stronger and more empathetic person.
He looks at suffering from the perspective of the victim and perpetrator and touches on subjects such as the need to reach out to others for help.
For the book, he drew from his own personal experiences as well as ancient wisdom.
Leder says ancient philosophers thought about the human condition in a way that readers can benefit from today.
“The book has revealed to me the power of that thinking in modernity. They knew a lot. To be able to transmit that in a modern way is a very gratifying and meaningful experience for me,” Leder says.
Leder says experiencing his own grief following the death of his father made him understand suffering in a different way. Opening up about his experience in his book has allowed him to be able to connect to others on a deeper level.
“A lot of people have felt comfortable enough to share their pain with me in ways that I don’t believe they would have before,” Leder says.
Leder’s book has touched the lives of readers going through different types of suffering, especially people dealing with grief and mourning, addiction and recovery and mental health issues.
“I’ve had amazing conversations with people that are extremely vulnerable, people whose children committed suicide, people whose loved ones have died of terrible disease, people who have committed terrible crimes and brought shame to themselves and their families…The beauty of a book is that it allows you to help so many more people than you can see in your office one at a time,” Leder says.
Freedman, an author and writing coach, was personally was impacted by words of inspiration from the rabbi. When she met him as a teen, he told her that overthinking was part of being a writer.
Her book “Permission to Roar: for Female Thought Leaders Ready to Write their Book” was dedicated to him.
The San Diego
Writers Festival
9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
Coronado Public Library,
640 Orange Avenue; the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street and Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Avenue, Coronado
Free admission