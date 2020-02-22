San Diego is celebrating its diversity with its 31st annual San Diego Museum Month, which pairs the San Diego Museum Council with Hilton, Macy’s and local libraries to offer half-priced admission to more than 40 museums and attractions.
Patrons can pick up a museum month pass at the three entities to receive half-priced tickets for up to four people through Saturday, February 29.
“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the museums and drive traffic during an otherwise slow month,” says Rebecca Handelsman, San Diego Museum Council board president.
“A lot of museums are busy during the summer and spring break. This is an opportunity to get people to visit during February.”
For the third year, Hilton is supporting the San Diego Museum Council by offering Museum Month visitors their best deals at 40 participating Hilton properties across San Diego County, with locations in close proximity to all participating museums, from Downtown San Diego (and nearby cultural hub Balboa Park), to popular coastal communities, to North County. Hilton guests interested in making the most of their time in America’s Finest City exploring a wide range of unique museums, aquariums, gardens and historical sites can pick up their pass when they check in to any of the participating hotels.
“San Diego is an incredible arts and culture destination that deserves the spotlight,” says Beth Caulfield, senior director, Destination Marketing at Hilton. “We are thrilled to be able to share these unique museum experiences with our guests. Whether they are art aficionados, history buffs, nature lovers or simply curious for new adventures in San Diego, there is a cultural gem waiting to ‘wow’ them during Museum Month.”
Local residents can pick up Museum Month passes at more than 75 public libraries throughout San Diego County, including branches managed by San Diego County, San Diego Public, Carlsbad City, Chula Vista Public, Coronado Public, Escondido Public, National City Public and Oceanside Public libraries.
In its second year, this library partnership ensures the Museum Month pass is accessible to all San Diego County residents. The program is made possible with additional support from the Serra Cooperative Library System.
The Museum Month discount pass can also be picked up at participating Macy’s stores in San Diego and Imperial County.
In 2019, more than 25,000 visitors used the pass to explore San Diego museums.
“San Diego is about more than beaches and big-name tourist attractions,” says San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Nicole Miller-Coleman.
“We believe everyone deserves rich and diverse museum experiences. Thanks to the partners who support this unparalleled community access program, including Hilton Hotels and regional public libraries, those experiences are more tangible than ever. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, San Diego Museum Month is the perfect time to discover 42 more reasons to love San Diego.”
Handelsman, who also serves as the San Diego Natural History Museum’s senior director of communications, has a number of recommendations.
“They just opened a new conservatory,” she says. “It’s a beautiful new building. This is an opportunity for people to see something there that’s brand new.
“At the Nat, we have two films opening on February 17 that are included with admission—‘Dinosaurs of Antarctica 3D’ and ‘Museum Alive 3D.’ The San Diego Art Institute has a new exhibit called ‘Illumination’ that is really neat. The Birch Aquarium has a whale festival. The USA Midway Museum is always super popular. There’s so much to see throughout the entire month.”
A San Diego vacation planning guide and interactive map of participating Hilton locations is available at travel.hilton.com/sandiego.