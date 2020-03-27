Differences can enrich a project, especially when it involves creative storytelling and the technical aspects of bringing it to life.
Joey Travolta has made a career out of bringing opportunities to people who are classified as neuro-diverse, whether as a special education teacher or a filmmaker and director. The founder of Inclusion Films, he recently directed “Carol of the Bells,” a groundbreaking feature-length film where 70% of the cast and crew had neuro-diversities.
The film, which tells the story of a young father whose search for his biological mother brings him to a woman in a group home who has Down syndrome, won an Audience Favorite Feature award at the San Diego International Film Festival last October and was released for sale March 3. It is just the latest door that Travolta has helped to open for those who have often been shut out of the creative process because of the stigma that can surround those who have intellectual or developmental disabilities.
The movie features RJ Mitte from “Breaking Bad” as the young father and Andrea F. Friedman as his mother, Carol. Friedman has Down syndrome and has appeared in such shows as “Family Guy” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” It also features Geri Jewell, the first actress with cerebral palsy to have a part in a television series, “The Facts of Life.” Mitte also has cerebral palsy.
The phrase neuro-diverse is used to encompass those who have intellectual and developmental challenges that deviate from the norm. It is intended as a more accurate representation of individuals whose differences do not have to be disabilities if barriers are removed and they are given opportunities to participate in ways that their differences are accommodated.
“Carol of the Bells” was made in partnership with six Inclusion Film studios across California and in association with Futures Explored Inc. and Options for All. It is a project that had been a long time in the making.
Travolta, who will turn 70 during next year’s San Diego Film Festival, started his career as a special education teacher and went on to be a singer, an actor and a film director, joining six siblings who are in the entertainment business.
“My mother was a drama teacher,” says Travolta, the brother of John Travolta. “I was always around music and theater and eventually film and television. That’s where that passion came from. Then I started directing movies in 1991.”
He found inspiration for working with neuro-diverse individuals from his father, Salvatore Travolta, a semi-professional football player.
“I learned from an early age that everyone was treated equally and everyone should be treated with respect,” Travolta says. “I credit him for my passion.”
As a director, Travolta began holding camps for neuro-typical students to teach them about filmmaking. Every time he directed a film, he would hold a workshop with 10 to 15 students who would learn from day one about how to break down a script, budget, schedule and work in all different departments. He called it the Entertainment Experience.
When his daughter Rachel was starting a film festival and asked for his help, he offered to give away some spots in the camp and do some publicity for her. He wrote a newspaper article that mentioned he was a former special education teacher.
Two parents who had children with autism asked to meet with him, saying they wanted to open the doors to the filmmaking experience to kids with special needs because they were excluded. Travolta agreed.
Then, in 2003, one of the mothers said her son wanted to submit a film about what it was like to be autistic from an autistic kid’s point of view. Travolta told her to send him the film, but the mother replied there was no film because he didn’t know how to make it. Travolta met with the boy and told him he’d help him make it happen.
“He was this tall, 6-foot-5 young man with crazy, blond, curly hair,” Travolta says. “He was not into what was going on. He was very high functioning, and after talking with him I said I’m going to give you a camera man and an editor and I’ll mentor you. All of a sudden, the thought of him getting to make a film, his whole demeanor changed that this was becoming a reality.”
They made a 10-minute film with the young man creating all the content for the documentary called “Normal People Scare Me.” They screened it at the film festival and alerted the daily newspaper in Los Angeles, which did a feature story on them. They expected to have around 50 people show up to the screening. Instead, there were 500. There were people from all around the world and ABC covered it.
“He got a special award,” Travolta says. “You would have thought he was making an acceptance speech at the Academy Awards.”
From there, Travolta began to hold camps for youth and adults with autism in which the making of a 10-minute film was the lesson plan for the two-week course. Everyone is given a theme and they work in groups to create short documentary films around that theme. This year, the themes will be chosen to support the themes of the 2020 San Diego Film Festival—themes such as social justice and the power of perspective. There will be camps leading up to the festival, and Travolta is working with organizers to have an inclusion element to the event.
After several years of running camps, Travolta decided the time was ripe to make a full-length feature film with all his partners. He was on a panel with Gail Williamson, an agent who represents people with disabilities, at the Bentonville Film Festival and told her he was looking for a script that would be easy to make and preferably a story about disabilities.
She sent him “Carol of the Bells” by J.C. Peterson.
“I cried like a baby,” Travolta says. “I called Options for All and said I want to do this show. Here is the plan. Each studio will send two students and a pro. You pay your people. I’ll pay my people. We’ll put some cast together and we’re going to make a film where 70% of the crew has developmental disabilities, which is groundbreaking.”
It was an experience that was transformational for many of the participants. In the documentary “The Making of Carol of the Bells,” one woman talked about how much it meant to her to be a part of a project where there were others like her doing the work that she loved.
“On the first day, I was kind of excited, but I was nervous,” she says. “But I was real excited because I got to work with a lot of participants who were kind of like me.”
It was echoed by another woman with Down syndrome who was one of the actors in the show, playing a safety guard and one of the home’s residents. She was especially thrilled to get to meet Friedman, who had made a career in the industry.
“When I first met Andrea I thought it was so cool, because with me having Down syndrome I love meeting other people who are into acting and also have the same disability,” she says. “So, I remember when I first told her I have Down syndrome, too, and I’m so happy to see you, she lit up, and it’s great seeing someone else light up and saying I have this, too, and getting to act with them.”
The film was first screened at the San Diego Film Festival and then had limited release in theaters in California and Florida in December. As of March 3, it will be available for sale for everyone.
The film shows a commitment to casting neuro-diverse actors in all roles, not just in ones that might be stereotypically available to them. While neuro-diverse actors are cast in roles for the members of the group home and the bell choir, they are also cast in other roles playing people who are not neuro-diverse. After all, just as neuro-typical actors can play neuro-diverse characters, this film demonstrates that neuro-diverse actors can play neuro-typical characters.
But beyond showing the participants that there are others like them who are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry, “Carol of the Bells” is designed to encourage other production companies to hire neuro-diverse actors and crew. It is an answer to those who say it can’t be done or that it is too expensive or too much work.