Latino cinema is changing. And it has been changing all throughout the years, as the San Diego Latino Film Festival has grown from just hundreds of cinephiles attending the then-Cine Estudiantil student film festival to tens of thousands of film enthusiasts flocking to the area over 11 days every spring.
“It used to be you’d just be able to call a filmmaker up and they would check their closet and they would say, ‘Yes, I got a copy,’” festival founder and Executive Director Ethan van Thillo jokingly explains of the changes he sees, with a laugh.
“Now there’s distributors, there’s sales agents, there’s Netflix, there’s Amazon—a lot of different players in the market—so it’s not as easy to get the content, even if you want a screen a particular film, for example. It’s really, really amazing how it’s changed.”
Media Arts Center San Diego (MACSD), the producer and presenter of the festival, continues to expand festival programming as it spotlights underrepresented communities and shares the diverse views they hold through cinema.
Now 27 years in, this year’s festival kicked off March 12 and runs through Sunday, March 22, at the AMC Fashion Valley 18 and Digital Gym Cinema theaters. It will spotlight a large portfolio of short and feature-length films from throughout the United States, Latin America and Spain. Filmmakers and other celebrities are expected to make appearances, and concerts will be held on the Fashion Valley Mall River Plaza stage throughout the week.
“No. 1, we always look for the best of the best in terms of quality,” van Thillo comments on the selection process, pointing to considerations like audio, cinematography, acting and screenwriting.
“That said, the other thing that we look at is just something that would appeal to our local San Diego-Baja California region. We determined a long time ago we’re not trying to compete with the Cannes Film Festival or these other larger film festivals. It doesn’t have to be a world premiere. For us, it’s like, OK, what’s going to be engaging to the community?
“So when you think about the local community, yes, there’s a huge percentage who are Mexican or Mexican Americans, but there’s also people from Argentina, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Spain, and so we’re really celebrating the diversity of the Latino community as well.”
That includes thematic diversity, with festival curators also putting on “showcases”—or country-, genre- and subject-oriented categories like Immigration, Mexico Today, Para La Familia, ¡Viva La Raza! Chicano/a retrospective, Somos LGBTQ and numerous others—throughout the week.
Date-specific entries include the second annual Migrant Voices film screening and competition at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at AMC Fashion Valley 18. This showcase aims to share migrant stories revolving around the U.S.-Mexico border.
A Q&A with participating filmmakers will follow. The “best professional film” will earn a $5,000 cash prize and the “best student or emerging filmmaker” will receive $1,000, van Thillo says.
“Last year was just amazing—the discussion after the film—because, I mean, obviously it was a very—and it still is—hot topic about border issues, migration issues, refugees. Last year it was really about the caravan,” van Thillo recalls.
“It’s interesting to see the films from this year that—I mean, it’s still urgent, but it’s interesting how some of the films are a little lighter, a lot about music, a lot about trying to connect both sides of the border together via art or music.”
And at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, AMC Fashion Valley 18 will hold the annual Youth Visions short-film showcase, a collection of “teen-produced videos from around the country, either by Latino youth or about the Latino experience,” van Thillo explains.
Each entry will receive a certificate of participation, he notes.
“What we found is not only about (engaging youth in) the process of making the movies, but giving teens the opportunity in terms of building confidence,” van Thillo elaborates. “They get in front of the audience, they introduce their movies, they participate in Q&A, they talk about the issues. And so that, to me, is so wonderful to see them beaming in front of the audience.”
A 21-and-older “closing night” event will take place at the Bread & Salt art gallery in Logan Heights on the festival’s penultimate day, Saturday, March 21. An awards ceremony and dinner will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with an afterparty and live concert following until 1:30 a.m. Tickets are available for the full event or just the concert.
According to van Thillo, an awards jury including accomplished filmmakers will be flown in from locales like Mexico City and Los Angeles. Categories will include prizes for the best narrative and documentary features, the best documentary and narrative shorts, and others for students and youth.
“It’s pretty huge,” van Thillo says of the festival’s nearly three-decade journey. “We used to be in one auditorium at local universities; now we have five auditoriums. Just the ability to really show the diversity of Latino cinema/Latino community is huge.”
In fact, the event became so successful in its initial years that it gave birth to the MACSD in the late 1990s to expand to offering year-round programming as well as eventual movie screenings at the Digital Gym Cinema, which it operates.
“We still believe in the power of gathering people in community,” van Thillo shares. “So whether it’s a movie theater or an event or, you know—yes, we can see all this stuff at home, but it is important to get out of the house and talk to people about the issues (and) get together in a space where you can celebrate one’s culture and then also just great film together.”
Featured films
Here are some featured films at the San Diego Latino Film Festival and showtimes. Visit sdlatinofilm.com for more.
“Ema,” 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Digital Gym Cinema, and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22,
at AMC Fashion Valley 18
Chile’s most prolific filmmaker, Pablo Larraín (“No,” “El club,” “Neruda,” “Jackie”), sets the world on fire with his latest provocation, “Ema,” starring Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael García Bernal. Di Girolamo plays the titular Ema, a dancer grappling with the aftermath of a difficult choice she and her partner (García Bernal) made regarding their adopted child. As she channels her intense emotional trauma into dance, Ema puts into motion a ruthless series of events in her search of personal liberation and redemption. Part of the Spotlight Showcase.
“Divine Love,” 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and 8:40 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at AMC Fashion Valley 18
Brazil, 2027—A not-so-distant future paints a jarring portrait of Brazil, one consumed by religious extremism. Operating within the system is a deeply devout woman who uses her position in a notary’s office to save couples from divorce. When she is confronted with her own domestic hardships, her faith is put to the test in this lush, erotic and daring feature from director Gabriel Mascaro (“Neon Bull”). Part of the El Corazón Showcase.
“Our Quinceañera,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19,
and noon Saturday, March 21,
at AMC Fashion Valley 18
The event started with four girls and now it is a celebration for 80. A high school principal from a small town in Texas hosts an annual quinceañera for students who can’t afford to throw a celebration of their own. The entire border town of San Benito comes together to teach these girls that with the power of community any dream can come true. Directed by Fanny Veliz Grande. Part of the Spotlight Showcase.
“Mano de obra,” 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21,
at AMC Fashion Valley 18
Francisco (Luis Alberti) and his brother are construction workers who build luxury real estate in Mexico City. After a tragic on-site accident claims the life of his brother, Francisco encounters a series of injustices by the home’s owner. Fed up with a system of labor designed to take advantage of him and other workers, he takes matters into his own hands. However, a loose coalition between him and other construction workers begins to fracture when everyone begins to fall prey to the same system they’re fighting against. Directed by David Zonana. Part of the Mexico Today Showcase.
“Araña,” 7:10 p.m. Saturday,
March 21, at AMC Fashion Valley 18
From Sundance Award-winning director Andrés Wood (“Machuca”) comes “Araña,” a dark political thriller about the ambition of power. Through two different timelines, one set on the eve of the Chilean coup d’etat in 1973 and one in the present day, “Araña” explores the evolution of radical political activism as well as a dangerously charged love triangle. Part of the Spotlight Showcase.
“Polvo,” 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and 2:05 p.m. Sunday, March 22,
at AMC Fashion Valley 18
Acclaimed actor José María Yazpik directs and stars in “Polvo,” a comic and socially incisive portrayal of a small town in Mexico turned upside down by the return of a former resident and the mysterious powder that falls from the sky one day. Featuring a dynamic supporting cast of Mexico’s biggest stars, including Mariana Treviño, Joaquín Cosio, Jesús Ochoa, Adrian Vazquez and Angélica Aragón. Shows with “El otro José” on March 21. Part of the Spotlight Showcase.
“El cuento de las comadrejas,”
4:05 p.m. Sunday, March 22,
at AMC Fashion Valley 18
Argentine director Juan José Campanella (winner of the Best Foreign Film Oscar for “The Secret in their Eyes”) makes his long-awaited return with “El cuento de las comadrejas,” a wry and sparkling dark comedy about a group of film veterans living in a mansion that becomes the target of young real-estate developers, creating a battle of the generations for the ages. Oscar Martínez and Graciela Borges star. Part of the Spotlight Showcase.
“La odisea de los giles,”
6:45 p.m. Sunday, March 22,
at AMC Fashion Valley 18
Ricardo and Chino Darín come together for the first time as a father-son acting duo in “La odisea de los giles,” a Sebastián Borensztein-directed heist dramedy that plays on the most basic human instinct: getting back what’s yours. After a group of small-town friends and investors learn they are victims of a scam following the collapse of an Argentine bank, they set out with a plan to earn back their money against all odds. Part of the Spotlight Showcase.