“Dancing with the Stars Live” is hitting stages across the nation again, and this time Mirrorball Champion Alan Bersten says it’s his favorite run.
“This show is definitely our best show yet, with the cohesiveness of the dancers,” says Bersten, who won the trophy with celebrity partner Hannah Brown from “The Bachelorette.” “The show is so well put together. It’s one giant celebration.”
During the two-hour show, based on the ABC-TV competition program, the dancers surprise in the aisle, get sweaty to Top 40 hits and show off their talents. At the Thursday, March 26, show at Sycuan Casino Resort, the special guests are actor/comedian Kel Mitchell of “Kenan & Kel” and “Motorcity,” as well as Kate Flannery of “The Office.”
Bersten will hit the stage with fellow pros Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.
The new production will feature every type of ballroom dance, including the cha-cha, foxtrot, salsa and tango. Performing at the live shows and on television is an “honor” for Bersten.
“I think the show evolves every single year,” says Bersten, who adds that the dancers play a lot of ping pong on tour.
“We grow individually each year, just like the show. I think last year was a great experience for everyone. We learned a lot and the fans really appreciate what happened last season.
“We just want to keep making America happy. When we’re on tour, we see three and four generations of families and they love it. They tell us at the meet and greets that every Monday night, they sit down and watch it together. It’s nice to produce wholesome TV for everyone to watch. It’s really inspiring.”
Bersten has been dancing since the age of 7—before he heard of “Dancing with the Stars.”
“I love dancing so much,” he says. “When I started dancing, I couldn’t believe there were people like me. I can’t be any more grateful.
“It’s a dream come true to be part of ‘Dancing.’ I was a pro at 25. Now that I’ve won, it’s been the best experience of my life. Hannah was so hard working and dedicated that we were able to achieve the best outcome possible. We worked together to achieve this goal.”
“Dancing with the Stars—Live Tour 2020”
8 p.m. Thursday, March 26
Sycuan Casino Resort’s Heritage Event Center,
5469 Casino Way, El Cajon
$79-$109
619.445.6002, sycuan.com