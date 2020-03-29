Sandwiched between the glass and brick storefronts lining F Street, the cartoon coffee mug logo pasted onto the Tired Eyes window catches the eye of the common java addict.
Its grumpy, scrunched eyelids resemble that of a face before a daily cup of joe. The customers who sit outside its doors, sipping oat milk cappuccinos and cold brews, have an opposite expression.
Tired Eyes Coffee Roasters is new to the East Village, opening in August. But head coffee roaster and owner Tyler Herrera explains Tired Eyes has existed beyond its seven months.
It started as a small home roaster in his parents’ backyard. Herrera soon began selling his coffee to other shops and online. He also organized Tired Eyes pop-ups, serving pour-overs at art galleries. But Herrera wasn’t in a rush to open up shop, as he wanted to build his brand and identity.
“If you walk into the store you can see that the brand is very important to us,” Herrera explains.
The walls inside are decorated with merch, including T-shirts and mugs with the Tired Eyes mascot.
As a small roaster, his standards of quality and taste are extremely high, but Tired Eyes pushes past great coffee. Herrera strives to create an experience that customers can’t find elsewhere. Tired Eyes is fearless.
“There are a million shops out there. We shouldn’t be afraid to be us,” Herrera explains.
Herrera stresses the importance of developing strong relationships with his customers. He wants his hope to attract creatives.
“People who are doing their own hustle can feel comfortable because they see we are hustling just as hard,” Herrera says.
Herrera’s goal is for Tired Eyes to inspire entrepreneurs and creative minds.
It’s always been about more than just coffee for Herrera. After working as a barista in high school at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, he quickly noticed that coffee does more than jumpstart one’s day—coffee is a fuel for individuals to pursue their passion. This is what sparked his ideas for Tired Eyes.
“This is the fuel to bring all these creative people together. I feel honored to have a place where we can do that,” Herrera says with a smile. Tired Eyes was built off of this appreciation for all that is creative.
Today, Herrera puts most of his creative energy into Tired Eyes, but in his free time he expresses creativity through BMX riding.
“To me the best way to tap into your creativity is to find connection to something you love and freedom within that,” Herrera explains.
Herrera’s BMX background heavily influenced his concept of Tired Eyes.
“I don’t want it to be coffee inspired by coffee. I looked outside of coffee for influences like BMX and skating,” he says.
With this exterior inspiration, Tired Eyes was able to be unique by simply being themselves.
With the growth of Tired Eyes, Herrera will continue to strive to provide unique and memorable experiences that will inspire creativity.
Tired Eyes Coffee
803 F Street, East Village
619.915.6097