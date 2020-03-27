Illusions Theatre & Bar
FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS
Illusions Theatre & Bar provides an amazing journey with a magical entry, escape room, strolling magicians, ambiance, a specially prepared three-course meal including a decadent dessert followed by a spectacular parlor magic performance on stage. Guests are encouraged to stay after the main show to see additional strolling magic at their tables. The entire experience lasts between two and a half and three and a half hours depending on guests’ arrival time.
Illusions Theatre & Bar, 827 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.738.8350, illusionstheatre.com, times vary, $119-$150.
The Art of Flamenco &
Spanish Cuisine
SATURDAYS
Spend an evening at Café Sevilla, where guests will be treated to a Spanish and gypsy flamenco dance performance and a three-course meal amidst an atmosphere of European elegance and Mediterranean spirit. Marvel at the passion, beauty and athleticism of the traditional art form as guests enjoy an included three-course dinner featuring an award-winning paella valnciana. A tapas menu, full bar, wine list and other menu upgrades are also available for à la carte purchase. Arrive 30 minutes prior to showtime.
Café Sevilla, 353 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.233.5979, cafesevilla.com, 7 p.m., tickets start at $65.
“House of Joy”
TO MARCH 29
Set in the 17th century, “House of Joy” introduces patrons to Hamida, one of the elite female bodyguards in the emperor’s imperial harem. Inspired by the epic legends of Indian history, this swashbuckling action-adventure romance centers around strong women who battle each other as well as a world threatening to enter their sacred space. Presented by San Diego Rep.
Lyceum Space, 79 Horton Plaza, Gaslamp, 619.544.1000, sdrep.org, times vary, tickets start at $22.
“Into the Woods:
Sondheim’s Fairytale Musical”
TO APRIL 5
Popular storybook characters are brought together for a timeless-yet-relevant piece. This production looks at this with a new perspective. The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break it.
Ocean Beach Playhouse and Theatre Company, 4944 Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach, 619.795.9305, obtheatrecompany.com, times vary, $32-$49.
An Evening with Sutton Foster
MARCH 21
Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster’s triumphant sold-out run at New York’s famed Cafe Carlyle comes to San Diego. The award-winning actor, singer and dancer has performed in almost a dozen Broadway shows and originated roles in other productions. Her rich and joyous vocals will be on display in this cabaret performance featuring Broadway and pop music favorites. The San Diego Symphony Orchestra does not appear as part of this performance. Presented by San Diego Symphony.
Jacobs Music Center’s Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B Street, Downtown, 619.235.0804, sandiegosymphony.org, 8 p.m., $20-$79.
“Frozen:
The Hit Broadway Musical”
MARCH 26 TO APRIL 12
The animated Disney features comes to life with an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects and powerhouse performances. It’s a timeless tale of a family pulled apart by a mysterious secret. While one sister struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other embarks on an epic journey to bring her family together through the redemptive power of love.
San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown, 619.570.1100, broadwaysd.com, times vary, tickets start at $30.50.
“Mr. V’s Big Top Dream”
MARCH 27 TO APRIL 6
Circus Vargas’ 2020 production is a tribute to the man himself, the late Clifford E. Vargas. Following in the footsteps of P.T. Barnum and John Ringling, Vargas ran away with the circus. This production keeps patrons in awe for two unforgettable hours with acrobats, daredevils and flying trapeze. Arrive 30 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive preshow celebration.
Circus Vargas, 272 E. Via Rancho Parkway, Escondido, 1.877.468.3861, circusvargas.com, times vary, $17-$72.
Allison Adam Tucker’s
10th annual “Women in Jazz”
MARCH 31
International recording artist and multilingual vocalist Allison Adams Tucker’s 10th annual show celebrates the feminine side of jazz. Tucker brings together a swinging band of talented jazz women featuring trombonist April West, pianist Melonie Grinnell, bassist Jodie Hill, drummer Carmen Murray and percussionist Monette Marino.
Martinis Above 4th Table and Stage, 3940 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest, 619.400.4500, ma4sd.com, 8 p.m., reserved seating is $25, plus $20 minimum food and beverage purchase.
“The Office! A Musical Parody”
APRIL 8 AND APRIL 9
It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third-largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Laugh along with the unauthorized parody of the hit TV show “The Office.” This hilarious new musical lovingly pokes fun at everyone’s favorite coworkers. Your favorite moments from all nine seasons will be mashed up into one “typical” day. Presented by Broadway San Diego.
Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp, 619.570.1100, broadwaysd.com, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $35.50.
“Bollywood Boulevard”
APRIL 15
Get ready for an exuberant stage show keeping Bollywood alive. The vibrancy, emotion and heart-pounding beat of Hindi cinema comes to the stage with dance, live music, storytelling and stunning visuals, while creating a nonstop journey through more than 100 years of Bollywood. Moving from the era of black-and-white films to today, the music, costumes, choreography and artwork reflect the essence of each time period.
California Center for the Arts, Concert Hall, 340 N. Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, 1.800.988.4253, artcenter.org, 7:30 p.m., $25-$65.