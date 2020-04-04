T
he San Diego Museum of Art is hosting its 39th annual Art Alive weekend from Friday, April 24, to Sunday, April 26, a collaborative and creative “tour de force” that blooms in size and popularity each year.
Art Alive attracts more than 12,000 guests to the exhibition, which fills the galleries with a multi-sensory experience of color and scent that complements each unique piece of artwork.
Through the event, the museum supports essential public programs, education, community outreach and special exhibitions to cultivate creativity and increase access to art in the community.
This is Sarah Grossman’s 12th Art Alive with special and corporate events at the San Diego Museum of Art. She has seen it grown immensely.
“It definitely takes a village to get these things done,” she adds. “The popularity and buzz around it just makes it bigger and bigger. I really love doing this event.”
For Art Alive, nearly 100 floral designers will interpret famous works of art from the museum. At the helm of the rotunda design is Beth O’Reilly, an internationally recognized floral artist.
Using fresh and dried flowers, hearty foliage, air plants and other materials, O’Reilly will transform the museum’s rotunda into a “Garden Revival.”
Inspired by impressionism and post-impressionism featuring the Bloomberg Collection, which will be open during Art Alive weekend, lush garden compositions along with hanging installations will descend from the three-story rotunda. O’Reilly is a certified Texas master florist and an accredited member of The American Institute of Floral Designers. Through her installations, O’Reilly encourages others to connect to nature, the planet and each other.
“It’s going to have more than 8,000 stems of flowers and foliage,” O’Reilly says. “It’s a ‘Garden Revival.’ It’s very lush and we’re taking a modern painterly twist on it.
“If you’ve been following the trends, there’s a lot of tinted flowers. We’re going to take a lot of preserved roses as well as regular fresh roses and use those. We’re going to have magic, wonderful flowers dripping everywhere all over the rotunda.”
O’Reilly’s medium is 3-D art. This event presented the opportunity to create “something massive.”
“You’re going to feel something when you walk in that rotunda,” she says.
Support for Art Alive has been provided by Art Alive 2020 Signature Sponsor the Dr. Seuss Foundation. The Art Alive 2020 Premiere Dinner chairwomen are Toni Bloomberg, Tatiana Dotson, Arlene Esgate, Micki Olin and Demi Rogozienski. Bloom Bash chairs are Gita Khadiri, Mitch Mitchell, Micki Olin and Robin Wilson Carrier.
Art Alive
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 24, to Sunday, April 26
The San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park
Free for members;
$25 nonmembers;
$5 youth ages 7 to 17;
free for children 6 and younger
619.232.7931, sdmart.org