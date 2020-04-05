The party starts Thursday, April 23, with the Art Alive 2020 Premiere Dinner from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. The intimate, black-tie event is set within the museum’s galleries.
Members get a sneak preview from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 24. The Bloom Bash is set for later that night, from 7 p.m. to midnight, at a charge of $200 for members and $250 for nonmembers.
The Bloom Bash opening celebration is the official Art Alive kickoff party. The celebration will feature custom art installations by Rachel B. Hayes and Davis McCarty. Los Angeles-based artist Rachel Hayes is known for her work with textiles that use light to transform space. Her work will be featured in the Plaza de Panama court. Her forthcoming solo exhibition, “Land Lines,” will be on view at Lowell Ryan Projects in Los Angeles, April 18 to May 30. McCarty, also a Los Angeles-based artist, is known for his work with functionally integrated architecture sculptures. His work will be featured in the museum’s Sculpture Garden.
The Bloom Bash also features culinary creations from San Diego’s top restaurants and chefs, floral-infused cocktails, live music and dancing, interactive entertainment and an exclusive after-hours viewing of this year’s floral exhibition.
“The Bloom Bash was created about seven years ago,” says Sarah Grossman with the museum. “It was born out of the popularity of the event. We permit the plaza in front of the museum and we have about 1,700 attendees and between 40 and 50 restaurants. Last year was the first year we expanded to the plaza space. We’re going to have the Ferris wheel again this year.”
Patrons can learn a thing or two about flowers with a floral workshop from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25. It’s $75 for members and $100 for nonmembers. The San Diego Museum of Art is partnering with Native Poppy, a San Diego-based floral design company and boutique, to offer an impressionist-inspired wreath making workshop.
Families can enjoy the Garden of Activities from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26. The Garden of Activities features a museumwide flower hunt, a children’s reading area complete with nature-inspired stories and a variety of floral-themed art projects designed for children and families to enjoy together, music, dance, film, food and so much more. At the San Diego Museum of Art, exhibition text is always in English and Spanish.